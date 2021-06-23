Breaking News
iCRYO Recognized As One of Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies of 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Houston-based iCRYO was recently featured in the 2nd Annual Financial Times: Fastest Growing Companies list.

United States, Texas, Houston, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iCRYO ranked number 189 (14th in Health) as one of the top 500 fastest growing companies by Financial Times. The list features brands heavily from the tech space, with 5.8 percent of the mentioned companies in the health community.  You can find brands such as SmileDirectClub, Sedera, Beyond Meats, and many more. Financial Times created the rankings based on the companies’ strength of the business ecosystem and transparent financial information. 

“The journey of launching the iCRYO brand across the nation has been one for the books. It’s been even more meaningful to do it alongside my father. As we Co-Founded the franchise together, it was truly a blessing to work at ensuring the Jones family core values stayed intact during the process of expansion,” said COO, Kyle Jones. 

Over the past year, iCRYO has sold more regions for future locations, and in the coming months, it will open locations faster than ever. With society getting back to the everyday norm, wellness is on the top of individuals’ minds for themselves and their families. The “family” concept has been one thing that has been instilled in the iCRYO culture since day one. Jones continued with, “The mindset of “family first” is how we’ve instilled such an amazing culture within the iCRYO, organization and quite honestly, I believe that’s how we’ve attracted some of the franchisees we could of ever want. This brand might be growing fast or slow to some people, but one thing I can assure you is it’ll grow with the right people and the right way.”

iCRYO CEO Bill Jones mentioned, “Necessity is the Mother of Invention, Truly a proverb that resonates when you think about one’s health and wellness. iCRYO was founded on creating a company that offered affordable holistic services readily available to the masses. With the current unhealthy state of the average person, and the desire to live healthier, longer pain-free lives without taking pharmaceutical drugs to mask the pain and discomfort.” He continued with, “We recognized the need for alternative solutions to recovery, anti-aging, and pain management. Hence, the “NEED,” the solution, has become iCRYO; our proven systems and personal services have become a way of life for many. Our company is snowballing due to a movement in the health and wellness space around the world. iCRYO is disrupting the marketplace because we have the solution people are looking for, our culture, and our passion for helping others elevate their lifestyles, feel better and live longer. Here we grow again.”

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Its mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com. 

