Breaking News
Home / Top News / ICTV Brands Reports 3Q17 Financial Results

ICTV Brands Reports 3Q17 Financial Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

Conference Call Begins November 21, 2017 at 10:00am EDT

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICTV Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:ICTV), (CSE:ITV), a digitally focused direct response marketing and international branding company focused on the health, wellness and beauty sector, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights:

  • Delivered revenue of approximately $7.56 million, up 80% compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA of $256,000, up 299% compared to prior year quarter.
  • Total assets increased to approximately $17.2 million from approximately $4.5 million at December 31, 2016, which includes approximately $7.5 million in inventory and approximately $960,000 in cash and equivalents.

Management Commentary:
Richard Ransom, President, stated, “During the third quarter ICTV’s two flagship brands were placed in several new brick and mortar retail stores, including Shopper’s Drug Mart and expansion to over 300 additional Bed Bath & Beyond locations. This positions ICTV to maximize our sales during the prime retail season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.  In addition to retail initiatives in North America, our team has been focused on expanding the international distribution platform in both South America and Asia.   We believe that the work our team has done over the last several months positions ICTV well for substantial growth in 2018 and the year to come.”

Reported Financial Results:
Third Quarter 2017 Compared to Third Quarter 2016:
Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were approximately $7.56 million, compared to approximately $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016.  For the three months ended September 30, 2017, we generated approximately $4.5 million in gross profit, compared to approximately $3.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2016 as a result of the addition of the no!no!TM, KyrobakTM and Cleartouch TM products acquired in January 2017. Gross profit margin was 60% in the third quarter 2017 compared to 72% in the prior year quarter. Total operating expenses increased to approximately $6.6 million from approximately $3.3 million during the third quarter of 2016, primarily related to the acquisition of the no!no! brand and other assets from PhotoMedex. The largest factor is an increase in internet marketing expenditures.  Internet marketing expenses increased to approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 from approximately $299,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2016.  Media expenditures were approximately $1.3 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.  In addition, payroll expenses increased to $565,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2017 from $367,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2016, as a result of additional employees from the PhotoMedex acquisition.

Net loss for the third quarter was approximately $387,000, compared to a net loss of approximately $262,000 in the prior year quarter. The resulting EPS is ($0.01), as compared to ($0.01) in the comparable quarter a year earlier.  Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) was approximately $256,000 as compared to approximately ($128,000).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016
Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $23.2 million, increasing from $12.5 million in the prior year period as a result of the addition of the no!no!TM, KyrobakTM and Cleartouch TM products acquired in January 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, we generated $15.2 million in gross margin, compared to approximately $8.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as a result of the addition of the no!no!TM, KyrobakTM and Cleartouch TM products acquired in January 2017. Gross margin percentage was approximately 65% and 70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016. Total operating expenses increased to approximately $19.0 million from approximately $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2016.  This increase in operating expenses relates primarily to the PhotoMedex acquisition. The biggest increase was internet marketing expenditures. Internet marketing expenses increased to approximately $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 from approximately $899,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2016.   Media expenditures was approximately $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.   In addition, payroll expenses increased to $2.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2017 from $1.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2016, as a result of additional employees from the PhotoMedex acquisition.  Net loss was ($2.2 million), compared to ($951,000). EPS was ($0.04), as compared to ($0.03), and Adjusted EBITDA was approximately ($415,000) as compared to approximately ($458,000).

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2017
As of September 30, 2017, the Company had approximately $.96 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $6.1 million in working capital compared to approximately $1.4 million and approximately $1.3 million as of December 31, 2016, respectively. The Company believes that our current cash will be sufficient to meet the anticipated cash needs for working capital for at least the next twelve months.

Conference Call
ICTV will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2017 results and answer questions on November 21, 2017, beginning at 10:00am EDT.  The call will be open to the public and will have a corporate update presented by ICTV’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Claney, President, Richard Ransom and Chief Financial Officer, Ernest P. Kollias, Jr., followed by a question and answer period. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 831-8713 or (203) 518-9713.  Participants are recommended to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through December 5, 2017. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 934-7776 (domestic) or (402) 220-6983 (international).  The conference call transcript will be posted to the Company’s corporate website (http://www.ictvbrands.com) for those who are unable to attend the live call.

ICTV Brands, Inc.
ICTV Brands, Inc. sells primarily health, beauty and wellness products as well as various consumer products through a multi-channel distribution strategy. ICTV utilizes a distinctive marketing strategy and multi-channel distribution model to develop, market and sell products through, including direct response television, or DRTV, digital marketing campaigns, live home shopping, traditional retail and e-commerce market places, and our international third party distributor network. Its products are sold in the North America and are available in over 65 countries. Its products include DermaWand, a skin care device that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and helps improve skin tone and texture, DermaVital, a professional quality skin care line that effects superior hydration, the CoralActives brand of acne treatment and skin cleansing products, and Derma Brilliance, a sonic exfoliation skin care system which helps reduce visible signs of aging, Jidue, a facial massager device which helps alleviate stress, and Good Planet Super Solution, a multi-use cleaning agent. On January 23, 2017, we acquired several new brands, through the PhotoMedex and Ermis Labs acquisitions and have begun (or, will shortly begin) marketing and selling the following new products; no!no!® Hair, a home use hair removal device; no!no!® Skin, a home use device that uses light and heat to calm inflammation and kill bacteria in pores to treat acne; no!no!® Face Trainer, a home use mask that supports a series of facial exercises; no!no!® Glow, a home use device that uses light and heat energy to treat skin; Made Ya Look, a heated eyelash curler; no!no!® Smooth Skin Care, an array of skin care products developed to work with the devices to improve the treated skin; Kyrobak, a home use device for the treatment of non-specific lower back pain; ClearTouch ®, a home use device for the safe and efficient treatment of nail fungus; and Ermis Labs acne treatment cleansing bars. ICTV Brands, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.  For more information on our current initiatives, please visit www.ictvbrands.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, and stock-based compensation.  Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to replace operating income, net income, cash flow or other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.  Rather, Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.  Adjusted EBITDA as defined here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in accounting policies.       

         
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
    For the three
months ended		   For the nine
 months end
    September 30, 2017   September 30, 2016   September 30, 2017   September 30, 2016
                 
Net loss, as reported $ (386,858 ) $ (261,597 ) $ (2,195,156 ) $ (951,448 )
Share based compensation expense   64,287     55,242     223,345     259,328  
Depreciation and amortization   300,964     74,631     820,792     223,850  
Interest Expense   164,915     3,274     218,032     10,511  
Issuance of stock for compensation           336,000       –  
Taxes   112,277         182,277       –  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 255,586   $ (128,450 ) $ (414,710 ) $   (457,759 )
                 

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

— Financial Statement Schedules follow —

 
ICTV BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF
 
    September 30, 2017   December 31, 2016
ASSETS     (Unaudited)      
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 961,024     $ 1,390,641  
Accounts receivable, net of $428,533 and $123,109, respectively     3,753,803       506,337  
Inventories, net     7,479,842       1,499,270  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     352,678       254,303  
Total current assets     12,547,347       3,650,551  
             
Property and equipment     1,111,900       74,098  
Less accumulated depreciation     (183,048 )     (58,099 )
Property and equipment, net     928,852       15,999  
             
Intangibles assets, net     3,733,979       872,864  
             
Total assets   $ 17,210,178     $ 4,539,414  
             
     LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 5,047,357     $ 1,644,899  
Current portion of long-term debt to related party     641,399       -0-  
Deferred revenue     258,189       377,445  
Deferred consideration     160,417        
Other liabilities     369,563       288,525  
Total current liabilities     6,476,925       2,310,869  
             
Deferred revenue – long-term     215,077       274,374  
Deferred consideration – long-term     1,026,097        
Other liabilities – long-term     514,826       665,713  
Long term debt to related party, net of current portion     1,298,863        
Total long-term liabilities     2,983,193       940,087  
             
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES            
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred stock 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding            
 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,324,032 and 28,343,007 shares issued and outstanding as of  September 30, 2017 and December 31,2016, respectively

     42,113       18,132  
Additional paid-in-capital     19,970,657       11,546,804  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     208,924        
Accumulated deficit     (12,471,634 )     (10,276,487 )
             
Total shareholders’ equity     7,750,060       1,288,458  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 17,201,178     $ 4,539,414  
                 

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements as filed on www.sec.gov.

   
ICTV BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS and COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  
(Unaudited)  
   
    For the three months ended     For the six months ended  
    September 30, 2017   September  30, 2016     September 30, 2017     September 30, 2016  
                       
NET SALES   $ 7,559,754   $ 4,203,530      $ 23,156,949      $ 12,471,266   
                               
COST OF SALES     3,049,989     1,158,998        7,995,170        3,698,764   
                               
GROSS PROFIT     4,509,765     3,044,532        15,161,779        8,772,502   
                               
OPERATING EXPENSES:                              
General and administrative     2,448,376     1,035,752        7,643,917        3,076,489   
Selling and marketing     4,102,346     2,267,103        11,346,321        6,636,950   
Total operating expenses     6,590,722     3,302,855        18,990,238        9,713,439   
                               
OPERATING LOSS     (2,080,957 )   (258,323     (3,828,459     (940,937 )
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE, NET     (164,377 )   (3,274 )     (215,147     (10,511 )
                               
GAIN ON SETTLEMENT     1,969,245     –        1,969,245        –   
                               
MISCELLANEOUS INCOME (LOSS)     (130 )   –        59,974        –   
                               
LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX     (274,581 )   (261,597     (2,012,879     (951,448 )
                               
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     112,277     –        182,277        –   
                               
NET LOSS   $ (386,858 ) $ (261,597   $ (2,195,156   $ (951,448
                               
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:                              
Foreign currency translation adjustment     112,223     –        208,924        –   
                                 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   $ (274,635 )   $ (261,597 $ (1,986,232   $ (951,448
                                 
NET LOSS PER SHARE                              
BASIC   $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 $ (0.04   $ (0.03
DILUTED   $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $  (0.04   $ (0.03
                               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES                              
BASIC AND DILUTED     52,321,826     28,202,739        49,518,478        28,184,584   
                                     

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements as filed on www.sec.gov.

   
ICTV BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 AND 2016  
(Unaudited)  
   
                 
    2017     2016  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net loss   $ (2,195,156 )     $ (951,448 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net decrease in cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation     128,835         5,637    
Amortization of intangible assets     691,957         218,213    
Bad debt expense     903,710         693,607    
Share based compensation     223,345         259,328    
Issuance of stock for compensation     336,000            
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (48,035          
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     6,197            
Noncash interest     105,459         11,933    
Gain on settlement of contingent consideration     (1,969,245 )          
Change in assets and liabilities:                
  Accounts receivable     (4,113,466       (900,774 )  
  Other receivable     (577,533          
  Inventories     922,503         751,369    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets       114,171         52,158    
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     3,603,242         (72,073 )  
Severance payable             (45,995 )  
  Deferred revenue     (178,553 )       82,304    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (2,046,569 )       104,259    
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
  Acquisition of property and equipment     (171,196 )       (1,290 )  
Cash paid for acquisition of PhotoMedex, Inc.     (5,000,000          
Net cash used in investing activities     (5,171,196 )       (1,290 )  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of costs     6,982,930            
Proceeds from exercise of options     55,559            
Payments of deferred consideration for acquisition       ( 14,583 )          
Payments of DermaWand asset purchase agreement     (150,000         (225,000 )  
Repayments of long-term debt to related party     (87,441 )          
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     6,786,465         (225,000 )  
                 
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents     1,683            
                 
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     (429,617 )       (122,031 )  
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period     1,390,641         1,334,302    
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period   $ 961,024       $ 1,212,271    
                 
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITY:                
  Cashless exercise of options   $ 43       $    
Payments of DermaWand asset purchase agreement   $       $ 1,200,000    
                 
Acquisition of PhotoMedex on January 23, 2017                
   Fair value of assets acquired   $ 9,198,043       $    
Fair value of deferred consideration     (4,198,043 )          
Cash paid for acquisition   $ 5,000,000       $    
                 
Asset Acquisition of Ermis Labs on January 23, 2017                
  Cost of assets acquired   $ 1,981,822       $    
Present value of deferred consideration     (1,131,822 )          
Issuance of common stock for asset purchase     (850,000 )          
Cash paid for acquisition   $       $    
                     
Settlement of contingent consideration to PhotoMedex  on July 12, 2017                    
Contingent consideration owed to PhotoMedex   $ 3,579,760       $    
Other receivables amount forgiven     (837,708            
Payables extinguished     1,017,193              
Settlement amount in proceeds from long-term debt     (2,000,000          
Assignment of deposit amount     210,000            
Gain on settlement of contingent consideration   $ 1,969,245       $    
                     

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements as filed on www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:
Rich Ransom
[email protected] 
484-598-2313

Ernest P. Kollias, Jr.
[email protected] 
484-598-2300

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.