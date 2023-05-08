NEW YORK and MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ID.me, the market leading federally conformant identity verification platform, and Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading provider of identity and background services, today announced that their in-person identity verification solution has been recognized by the Kantara Initiative for meeting federal digital identity guidelines set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This achievement adds to ID.me’s online verification methods, including 43 million Americans who have already verified with ID.me to NIST standards and can prove their identity simply by logging in. This approach improves customer experience, equity, and security. ID.me’s innovative digital identity platform and Sterling’s network of retail-based kiosks enable federal, state, and local US governments to now deliver omnichannel, NIST-compliant access to identity verification.

Kantara Initiative, Inc is an international ethics based, mission-led nonprofit industry ‘commons’ focused on improving the trustworthy use of identity and personal data. ID.me was the first solution to earn Kantara’s Trustmark for Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) in 2018, and now it achieves another milestone by being the first verification solution to have three verification methods independently assessed to be IAL2: online self-serve, video chat, and in-person. All of these options are now available through Sterling’s suite of background screening and identity verification services.

Currently used by five government agencies, in-person verification allows individuals — even those without a mobile device or dedicated internet access — to verify their identity at a physical location with the help of a trained agent. These locations are part of the Sterling Identity Network of safe, convenient, professional biometric collection and identity verification facilities in all 50 states and Washington DC. Additionally, agencies can tailor the customer experience by deploying kiosks within their offices or service centers. In fact, kiosks have already been installed in several state workforce centers, allowing for quick access to in-person verification during emergency recovery efforts.

ID.me and Sterling first deployed in-person verification with the New Jersey Department of Labor in November of 2021, and at the time, Robert Asaro-Angelo, Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, noted his agency’s focus on making sure all residents can access benefits with the added protection against attempted fraud.

“We have been focused on delivering equity and accessibility for all New Jersey residents since day one, and this is another tool that allows us to continue with that mission,” Asaro-Angelo said in 2021. “Enhancing our ability to verify individuals through ID.me with the addition of in-person channels enables us to more effectively reach those who, for whatever reason, had trouble doing so online without compromising trust and security.”

Sterling and ID.me have been fine-tuning their in-person verification service to ensure it meets NIST guidelines and also integrates seamlessly with ID.me’s online and video chat verification capabilities.

“Earning Kantara’s TrustMark for in-person verification shows ID.me’s commitment to consumer choice and equitable access,” said Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me. “Users that don’t have access to technology or prefer to engage outside of purely digital channels can do so in a way that meets the government’s high bar for security and assurance. Every day, we move closer to realizing our goal of ‘No Identity Left Behind’ in partnership with Sterling. Being the first independently accredited, omni-channel solution helps us raise the bar on equitable access.”

ID.me partners can purchase the IAL2 IPV offering to help expand access to secure, easy-to-use identity verification. Once an individual verifies their identity in person, they can use their ID.me credential to gain secure access elsewhere within ID.me’s network of 12 federal agencies, 36 state agencies, and over 500 companies. Sterling’s 50K+ clients have access to a suite of identity verification services to enhance their background screening programs.

“In-person verification is critical for achieving equitable access for all who need their identity verified” said Josh Peirez, CEO of Sterling. “Whether individuals are seeking access to government services or applying for a new job, Sterling and ID.me are together providing their best path forward. Partnering with ID.me to achieve IAL2 certification is an accomplishment we are very proud of and affirms Sterling’s deep commitment and strong belief in our identity solutions.”

As part of the exclusive partnership between Sterling and ID.me, their teams are continuing to collaborate on innovative ways to strengthen and increase the efficiency of identity verification.

To learn more about ID.me’s in-person identity verification vision, visit https://bit.ly/inpersonverification.

To learn more about Sterling’s identity verification services, visit https://hubs.ly/Q01NVrWb0.

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. More than 100 million members can use their ID.me Wallet to easily verify their identity across 30 states, 14 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers across ID.me’s secure digital identity network. The company provides secure login, identity proofing, and community affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me’s technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to “No Identity Left Behind” to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit www.ID.me.

About Sterling

Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at www.sterlingcheck.com.

