Building upon proven success, the two companies continue to drive innovation and adoption of identity verification solutions to prevent employment fraud and improve the quality of screening

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio and MCLEAN, Va., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ID.me, the market leading digital identity and credentials network, and Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), the largest provider of identity and background services, today announced an extension to their exclusive agreement through July 2028. The agreement was initially established in January 2021. This extension reconfirms the two market leaders’ commitment to meeting the growing need for innovative identity solutions for US employers.

Through the initial investment and collaboration since 2021, ID.me and Sterling brought to market the only identity-first solution that enhances pre-employment screening and strengthens hiring practices. This solution enables employers to confirm candidate identity through multiple methods – telecom/device, government issued ID, biometric face matching, and more. Sterling and ID.me have the only solution that we believe ensures 100% of legitimate candidates can complete the identity verification process, whether online, through video chat, or in-person.

When employers verify identity upfront, they ensure accurate candidate information and improve screening results, which reduces employment fraud and increases safety. Recent results from early adopters uncovered an average of 45% more criminal results across 110K background checks when identity verification was completed as part of the hiring process. With over 100M verified Americans part of the ID.me Digital Identity Network, more than 1 in 3 job candidates have already confirmed their identity with ID.me, making it seamless for Sterling’s clients to enable their candidates to verify identity at the start of the screening process.

In May 2023, the ID.me and Sterling identity offering became the first omnichannel solution to earn Kantara’s Trustmark for Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2), meeting federal digital identity guidelines set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This certification enables federal, state, and local US governments to deliver omnichannel, NIST-compliant access to identity verification through the ID.me and Sterling solutions.

“The customer experience is at the heart of who we are as a company,” said Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me. “Customers and clients are best served when they have confidence that accessibility and optionality are addressed alongside the highest privacy and security standards. Our partnership and shared vision with Sterling have taken the commitment to these standards to new heights.”

ID.me and Sterling are collaborating to introduce new offerings in the coming months and years, including expanded solutions to help companies protect against interview fraud and streamline I-9 document verification.

“Getting background checks right means getting identity right. Identity is the foundational component to any trust and safety program,” said Josh Peirez, CEO of Sterling. “We are thrilled to extend our exclusive partnership with ID.me and continue together delivering innovative identity-first solutions to our clients.”

With more companies requiring identity as a standard part of their hiring processes, the partnership between Sterling and ID.me is expected to continue to lead the way, modernizing and simplifying an identity-first approach for clients.

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. More than 100 million members can use their ID.me Wallet to easily verify their identity across 30 states, 14 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers across ID.me’s secure digital identity network. The company provides secure login, identity proofing, and community affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me’s technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to “No Identity Left Behind” to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit www.ID.me.

About Sterling

Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at www.sterlingcheck.com.

Contacts

Sterling: Jodi Perkins | Jodi.Perkins@havasformula.com

ID.me: Kevin Madden | Kevin.Madden@pentagroup.co