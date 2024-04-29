Boise, Idaho, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This week, in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Copper Corporation (OTC:COPR), (“ICC” or “the Company”) will commence a critical next step in its business plan. In a warehouse holding over 60,000 feet of drill cores, Veracio is deploying a “TruScan” core scanning unit to begin digital scanning and measurement of the metal grades of thousands of feet of drill core pulled from the CuMo project over the past 20 years. Veracio, a subsidiary of Boart Longyear, is a global leader in providing integrated technology solutions to the mining industry to improve speed and reliability of data recovery for core samples.

The “TruScan” mobile scanning unit, which is about the size of a cargo van, contains sophisticated software and XRF (X-ray fluorescence ) scanning equipment that analyzes drill core on as small as 1.5 cm intervals to detect and measure copper and molybdenum grades. XRF technology is non-destructive and works by measuring the fluorescent (or secondary) X-ray emitted from a solid material sample when it is exposed to a primary X-ray source. Each of the elements present in a sample produces a set of characteristic fluorescent X-rays (“a fingerprint”) that is unique for that specific element.

The company will utilize this data to confirm previous laboratory analyses of the metal distribution within the core, and compare the detailed scan results with previous studies. The results will then be used to determine potential ore sorting parameters in an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA ), and to select various bulk core samples for detailed metallurgical and ore sorting studies. The ultimate goal of this exercise is to reduce the overall mill size and significantly increase mill feed grades, which the company expects will translate into lower capital costs and higher profitability for the project.

Separately, Idaho Copper CFO Robert Scannell had the following comment about the recent wave of M&A activity in the mining industry: “BHP’s recent bid for Anglo American PLC is a signal that the biggest players in the mining world are positioning themselves for a different world, where copper plays a starring role in the green economy. We are excited to be advancing the CuMo project in such a compelling environment.”

About Idaho Copper Corporation

Idaho Copper Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a massive copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho (United States), (“the CuMo” project). The CuMo project currently consists of one hundred and twenty-six (126) federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six (6) patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 2,640 acres. The unpatented lode mining claims and patented claims are situated in an unorganized mining district in Boise County, Idaho. For more information, visit: www.idaho-copper.com.

