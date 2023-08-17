Boise, Idaho, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Idaho Copper Corporation (OTC:COPR), (“ICC” or the “Company”), a U.S. based company focused the exploration and development of its copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho, known as “the CuMo” project, announces that FINRA has processed its name and symbol change effective August 17th, 2023. The Company was formerly named Joway Health Industries Group Inc. and its former symbol was OTC:GTVI. Beginning today, the Company’s common shares will begin trading under the new name “Idaho Copper Corporation,” and under the new OTC trading symbol “COPR”.

“This corporate action is an important next step in our evolution,” commented Steven Rudofsky, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Copper Corporation. “It will allow us to resume DTC eligibility, start our branding / market awareness campaign, and apply for listing on the OTCQB market in the near-term. At the same time, we are beginning important engineering studies designed to validate ore-sorting technologies at the CuMo project.”

Mr. Rudofsky added: “According to S&P, copper demand is projected to double by 2035, and during that time the US needs to become less reliant on foreign suppliers of key industrial minerals. Our goal is to make Idaho Copper a major domestic supplier of copper, molybdenum and silver.”

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Idaho Copper Corporation

Idaho Copper Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a large copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho (United States), (“the CuMo” project). The CuMo project currently consists of one hundred and twenty-six (126) federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six (6) patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 2,640 acres. The unpatented lode mining claims and patented claims are situated in an unorganized mining district in Boise County, Idaho.

For more information, visit: www.idaho-copper.com.

This press release contains forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected.

For further information, please contact:

info@idaho-copper.com