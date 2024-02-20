Idaho filed an emergency motion asking the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to allow the state to enforce its ban on transgender procedures and medical intervention for minors.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, with the assistance of attorneys from Alliance Defending Freedom and Cooper & Kirk, asked the nation’s highest court to narrow a lower court’s order to cover only the two transgender teens and their families challenging the state’s ban. They asked the Supreme Co

[Read Full story at source]