Idaho Milk Products to Feature Formulating with Milk Proteins Webinar Series

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Jerome, ID, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Idaho Milk Products will be offering several online webcasts regarding formulating with milk proteins and overcoming common challenges and obstacles. Some of the topics will focus on the best practices for hydration and dispersion, RTD solubility and shelf-life testing, protein-fortified dry mixes, protein bars and cereals (including extrusions), protein quality comparisons, maximizing MPC quality and functionality, and protein-enhanced ice cream. This new webinar series will offer formulators and others the opportunity to expand and enhance their knowledge of working with proteins to obtain the highest quality products available.

Guest speakers will include Dr. Lloyd Metzger, Professor and Alfred Chair in Dairy Education at South Dakota State University, Dr. David Clark B.Sc., Ph.D., MRSC, CChem and Member of the ADPI Center of Excellence, and Philip Connolly, owner of Commercial Proteins Corporation.

The first 30-minute webinar titled ‘Improving the Shelf-life of Ready-to-Drink, High-Protein UHT Beverages.’ will be cast on October 7, 2020, and be done in partnership with the Institute of Food Technologists. Information about registration will be forthcoming.

“While we are quickly learning to shift from in-person meetings and conferences to virtual platforms, we are thrilled to offer a brand new and exciting webinar series,” said Corinne Barry, Sales Manager for Idaho Milk Products. “This series of technical discussions will include valuable insights into the formulation and processing of high protein nutritional products – addressing challenges and areas of opportunity for our customers and those in the food community using milk proteins in their products. Our diverse group of technical experts is ready to tackle any challenge ranging from basic product questions to complex formulation concepts and ideas.”

“As the Covid-19 pandemic spread, live events began shutting down, affecting our ability to meet with a large number of people in one place over a short period,” commented Ron Hayes, Marketing Manager for Idaho Milk Products. “We wanted to find a way to help our customers gain knowledge about formulating with proteins that would provide opportunities for making better products. We devised a series of online seminars that will cover a variety of topics in this realm and we are excited to share our knowledge and expertise.”

Each webinar in the series will be free for all attendees. Currently, there are nine topics planned and more may be added, depending on the interest expressed.

 

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

CONTACT: Annie Dovenmuehler
Idaho Milk Products
208.644.2861
[email protected]

