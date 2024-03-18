Idaho is expected to pass a bill this week that would ban public funds from going towards transgender sex change surgeries and hormone therapy treatment on state-owned properties.

It would also bar state properties, facilities or buildings from being used for surgical procedures pertaining to “gender transitions,” the bill text states.

House Bill 668, which cleared the state House in a 58-11 vote last week, states public funds “shall not be used… for purposes

[Read Full story at source]