Ideal Image Continues Expansion in North Carolina

Leading North American Aesthetics Brand Expands Reach With Second Charlotte Area Opening

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, opened its sixth North Carolina location today. With the opening of the new aesthetic clinic in Huntersville, the company now has two locations in the Charlotte area as well as existing locations in Durham, Greensboro, Raleigh and Winston-Salem. The clinic is located at 16639 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Suite 110, Huntersville, NC.

The Huntersville opening comes in response to a surge in demand for business in the region. After opening its first location in Charlotte in 2005, Ideal Image can now provide additional convenience for the brand’s existing client base, while simultaneously creating ample opportunity to work with new customers in the area.

“We are looking forward to welcoming new and existing Ideal Image clients to our Huntersville location. We’ve been in this market for a while and are excited to now have another location where we can offer even more people personalized aesthetic services. At Ideal Image, we continue to change the face of aesthetics – making it more accessible, affordable and effective than ever before,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek.

As with all of Ideal Image’s new clinics, this 2200 square foot location was designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling for the company’s diverse clientele. The design picks up on both midcentury and residential influences to create a space that feels chic yet familiar. Materials and color choices were made to balance these influences with the clinical and expert nature of the work.

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership which gives clients access to free treatments, exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit. Plus, with Ideal Image’s revolutionary tele-aesthetics platform, consumers in and around Huntersville can also consult with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Specialists safely and conveniently via the company’s virtual platform before receiving any treatments at the new clinic. Clients have access to Aesthetic Consultations from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

Located minutes away from Lake Norman and across from Birkdale Village, Ideal Image Huntersville is easy to find with convenient parking outside of the building. Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.