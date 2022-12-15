Leading North American Aesthetics Brand Continues to Broaden Reach in Michigan

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, today opened its fifth point of care location in Michigan at 2946 Towne Centre Blvd. The new clinic in East Lansing will provide a convenient option for new and existing clients in and around the area that are looking to invest in their health and confidence through accessible and affordable aesthetics. Ideal Image also has Michigan locations in Allen Park, Grand Rapids, Novi and Rochester Hills.

“Since our first opening in Michigan in 2013, we have received overwhelming support from our Michigan customers and we are excited to expand our point of care network throughout the state,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “Ideal Image has opened this clinic in partnership with TROIKA, and we are thrilled to make our affordable and effective aesthetic treatments available nationwide.”

The Ideal Image East Lansing clinic will join a block of storefronts in the premier retail center, Eastwood Town Center, easily accessible from I-69, I-96 and more. As with all of Ideal Image’s clinics, this 2,000 square foot space was designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling for the company’s diverse clientele. East Lansing residents can visit their local clinic or explore Ideal Image’s virtual tele-aesthetics platform to consult with the company’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Consultants to develop a personalized treatment plan before even stepping foot inside the new space.

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership which gives clients access to exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

Ideal Image East Lansing is conveniently located and ready to work with clients to deliver results you can see, and confidence you can feel, 24/7. Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.