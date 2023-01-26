Leading North American Aesthetics Brand Continues Rapid Expansion and Broadens Reach in Southern California

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, opened its third location in the Los Angeles area today, marking its eighth clinic opening in California since the opening of Mission Valley in Fall 2021. The new clinic in Manhattan Beach will provide a convenient option for new and existing clients in and around the Los Angeles and Beach Cities area that are looking to invest in their health and confidence through accessible and affordable aesthetics. The clinic is located at 2680 N Sepulveda Blvd H-100, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

“We are delighted to expand our Ideal Image footprint in Southern California and to deliver affordable luxury through our treatments to even more consumers with the opening of our new clinic in Manhattan Beach,” said Ideal Image’s CEO Sharon Leite. “Based on the strong demand and success from our existing locations in the Los Angeles area, we are thrilled to provide the ease and convenience of our beauty and aesthetics offerings to this wonderful community that we look forward to serving.”

As with all of Ideal Image’s clinics, this 1,420 square foot space was designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling for the company’s diverse clientele. The clinic is located in the well known shopping center of Manhattan Village, a popular retail destination in the area, and the clinic is housed in a brand new building that enjoys excellent visibility from Sepulveda Boulevard. Manhattan Beach residents can visit their local clinic or explore Ideal Image’s virtual tele-aesthetics platform to consult with the company’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Consultants to develop a personalized treatment plan before even stepping foot inside the new space.

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership which gives clients access to exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

Ideal Image Manhattan Beach is conveniently located and ready to work with clients to deliver results you can see, and confidence you can feel, 24/7. Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.