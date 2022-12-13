I-3 Logo I-3 Logo

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Innovations, Inc. (I3), a leading biometrics and forensics government contractor located in Arlington, Virginia, today announced the promotion of Richard Syretz to President. In this new role, he will lead the professional services business reporting to the Founder and CEO, Bob Kocher.

“Richard has successfully held the positions of CFO and then COO for us over the past 15 years with great results and now, as President, he will expand the company to new customers and projects for 2023,” said CEO Bob Kocher. “Richard’s strategic vision will be supported by an experienced leadership team that will execute on growth initiatives in our core competencies of biometrics, various forensics disciplines including facial identification, and innovative science and technology solutions.” Before joining I-3, Richard had a distinguished 25-year career at Raytheon Technologies, holding positions of increasing responsibility in corporate finance and programs.

About Ideal Innovations, Inc.

Founded 24 years ago in 1998, I3 specializes in biometrics, forensics, and science and technology solutions to enhance national security for defense, law enforcement and intelligence organizations operating around the world. For more information about I3, please visit https://www.idealinnovations.com.

