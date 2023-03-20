Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 22, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced management’s plans for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 22, 2023

Ideal Power will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 22 at 1:10 PM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Analysts and investors may submit questions in advance for management HERE or ask your questions during the live webcast on March 22.

Maxim Group’s Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference on March 30, 2023

Ideal Power will present at Maxim Group’s Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference on March 30 at 12:30 PM ET. The event is presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Planet Microcap Showcase in Las Vegas on April 26 and 27, 2023

Ideal Power will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Planet Microcap Showcase in Las Vegas on April 26 and 27. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power management on Planet Microcap’s online conference platform which will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE, or email Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The timing of Ideal Power’s presentation webcast and additional information about this conference will be provided by the Company when it is available.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today’s conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates

703-297-6917

jchristensen@darrowir.com