AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, has released a new whitepaper that provides an in-depth look at Ideal Power’s patented, proprietary, Bidirectional Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor power switch. The whitepaper provides the technical audience background on the B-TRAN™ device structure and operating modes and information on the bidirectional driver and test circuit used for the testing, documents B-TRAN™ performance based on recent test results and briefly discusses some of the applications for the technology.

The whitepaper, entitled B-TRAN™ – Device Structure, Performance and Applications, includes test results using Ideal Power’s latest driver and double-sided cooled packaged devices and switching characterization and waveforms using double pulse testing including testing in bidirectional mode. Bidirectional switching, along with very low conduction losses, are some of the primary competitive advantages of Ideal Power’s B-TRAN™ power switch. The whitepaper documents the low conduction losses and fast switching characteristics of the device. The waveforms show switching edges are sharp and the losses are low, which results in increased system efficiency when used in typical power applications.

“The test results in our new whitepaper match our previous simulation data, further validating the B-TRAN™ technology. As noted in the whitepaper, B-TRAN™ has the potential to displace conventional power semiconductor solutions in many applications including electric vehicles, renewable energy, energy storage, solid-state circuit breakers and motor drives,” said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. “We expect the release of this this whitepaper to generate significant interest from the technical community potentially leading to further commercial opportunities for the technology.”

The whitepaper is available here. For more information on B-TRAN™, visit here.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today’s conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

