AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Ideal Power accomplished a great deal in 2022 and early 2023. The recent launch of our first commercial product, the SymCool™ Power Module, marks a pivotal development for our B-TRAN™ technology,” said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. “Our intense focus continues toward B-TRAN™ commercialization. We believe B-TRAN™ has the potential to displace conventional power semiconductor solutions in many applications including electric vehicles (EV”), renewable energy, energy storage, solid-state circuit breakers and motor drives.”

Key Fourth Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Launched its first commercial product, the SymCool™ Power Module, a multi-die B-TRAN™ module designed specifically to enable solid-state circuit breakers to deliver very low conduction losses.

Entered into a product development agreement with a top 10 global automaker for a custom B-TRAN™ power module for use in EV drivetrain inverters in the automaker’s next generation EV platform. Represents Ideal Power’s second engagement with a leading global automobile manufacturer.

Shipped additional B-TRAN™ devices to Diversified Technologies, Inc., our Naval Sea Systems Command program collaboration partner, in preparation for a full-scale medium voltage direct current circuit breaker demonstration.

To prepare for commercial product shipments, the Company is nearing completion of a full process flow engineering run at a wafer fabrication partner with high-volume production capability.

Released a new Ideal Power whitepaper entitled B-TRAN™ – Device Structure, Performance and Applications. The test results in the new whitepaper match the Company’s previous simulation data, further validating the B-TRAN™ technology. This whitepaper includes recent test results using the Company’s newly designed driver and double-sided cooled packaged devices. It shows switching characteristics and waveforms important for customer technical teams using double pulse testing, including testing in bidirectional mode.

B-TRAN™ Patent Estate: Currently at 72 issued B-TRAN™ patents with 31 of those issued outside of the United States and 24 pending B-TRAN™ patents. Current geographic coverage includes North America, China, Japan, South Korea, India and Europe.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Grant revenue was $16,608 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $128,605 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Grant revenue was $203,269 for the full year 2022 compared to $576,399 for the full year 2021.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.0 million compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 driven primarily by higher research and development spending.

Operating expenses in the full year 2022 were $7.3 million compared to $4.8 million in the full year 2021 with higher research and development spending accounting for a majority of the increase.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss in the full year 2022 was $7.2 million compared to $4.8 million in the full year 2021.

Cash used in operating activities in full year 2022 was $6.4 million compared to $4.3 million in full year 2021. Overall, cash burn for the full year 2022 was $6.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Ideal Power had no long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2022.

2023 Milestones

For 2023, the Company has set the following milestones:

Launched first commercial product, the SymCool™ Power Module in January 2023 with first commercial sales later in 2023.

Complete Phase I of multi-year development program with top 10 global automaker in Q2 2023.

Complete first engineering run with production fab in Q2 2023.

Deliver packaged B-TRAN™s to DTI under the NAVSEA program in 1H 2023.

Introduce second commercial product, an intelligent power module, in Q3 2023.

Deliver B-TRAN™ samples for test and evaluation program in 2H 2023.

Upcoming Conferences

Ideal Power will participate in four investor conferences in March:

KeyBanc Capital Markets 18th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, California on March 7, 2023.

Roth Capital 35th Annual Conference in Dana Point, California on March 13, 2023.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 22, 2023.

Maxim Group’s Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference on March 30, 2023.

Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power management. Email your conference sponsor contact or Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today’s conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,345,623 $ 23,170,149 Accounts receivable, net 65,936 233,262 Prepayments and other current assets 491,365 43,900 Total current assets 16,902,924 23,447,311 Property and equipment, net 200,103 56,158 Intangible assets, net 2,036,431 2,055,650 Right of use asset 248,720 307,172 Other assets 11,189 11,189 Total assets $ 19,399,367 $ 25,877,480 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 130,503 $ 130,500 Accrued expenses 254,218 353,507 Current portion of lease liability 64,597 58,864 Total current liabilities 449,318 542,871 Long-term lease liability 202,987 267,584 Other long-term liabilities 838,458 917,100 Total liabilities 1,490,763 1,727,555 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,926,001 shares issued and 5,924,680 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 5,893,767 shares issued and 5,892,446 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 5,926 5,894 Additional paid-in capital 105,011,318 104,063,321 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,321 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (13,210 ) (13,210 ) Accumulated deficit (87,095,430 ) (79,906,080 ) Total stockholders’ equity 17,908,604 24,149,925 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,399,367 $ 25,877,480

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Grant revenue $ 16,608 $ 128,605 $ 203,269 $ 576,399 Cost of grant revenue 16,608 128,605 203,269 576,399 Gross profit — — — — Operating expenses: Research and development 1,029,695 501,694 3,366,776 1,927,743 General and administrative 767,309 703,279 3,123,852 2,408,425 Sales and marketing 192,307 209,948 852,331 512,807 Total operating expenses 1,989,311 1,414,921 7,342,959 4,848,975 Loss from operations (1,989,311 ) (1,414,921 ) (7,342,959 ) (4,848,975 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 98,366 (5,827 ) 153,609 (12,701 ) Gain on forgiveness of long-term debt — — — 91,407 Total other income (expense) 98,366 (5,827 ) 153,609 78,706 Net loss $ (1,890,945 ) $ (1,420,748 ) $ (7,189,350 ) $ (4,770,269 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 6,160,803 6,143,452 6,157,866 5,937,520

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows