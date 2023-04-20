AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call on May 4, 2023, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET, 1:30 PM PT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-481-2701 International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0657

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events tab HERE.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on May 18, 2023.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-877-344-7529 International Replay Number: 1-412-317-0088 Replay ID: 5746841

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Planet Microcap Showcase in Las Vegas on April 26 and 27, 2023

Ideal Power plans to participate at the Planet Microcap Showcase in Las Vegas on April 26 and 27. Ideal Power’s presentation webcast is on April 26, and its one-on-one investor meetings are on April 27.

Ideal Power’s presentation webcast at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas is April 26 at 10:00 AM PT. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Planet MicroCap Showcase attendees in Las Vegas are encouraged to register and request HERE a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power on Thursday, April 27, or email Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

EF Hutton Global Conference in New York on May 10, 2023

Ideal Power plans to participate in one-on-one meetings at the EF Hutton Global Conference in New York on May 10. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power on EF Hutton’s online conference platform which will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE, or email Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on May 17, 2023

Ideal Power will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on May 17 at 11:25 AM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Analysts and investors may submit questions in advance for management HERE or ask your questions during the live webcast on May 17.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today’s conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com and on LinkedIn.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates

703-297-6917

jchristensen@darrowir.com