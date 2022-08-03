Ideal Power to Host Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

Breaking News
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT, 1:30 p.m. PDT
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-270-2148
International dial-in number: 1-412-902-6510
Please ask to be joined into the Ideal Power Inc. call.

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact LHA Investor Relations at 1-212-838-3777.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=L5H14RvI via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, August 15, 2022, through Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Replay Number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 5521580

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today’s conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
T: 212-838-3777
IdealPowerIR@lhai.com

