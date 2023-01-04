AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced management will participate virtually in one-one-one meetings at the Needham 25th Annual Growth Conference on January 12, 2023.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with Ideal Power management should contact their Needham representative or Jeff Christensen of Darrow Associates, IR for Ideal Power, at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.idealpower.com.

CEO Commentary

“Ideal Power accomplished a great deal in 2022. During the meetings at the Needham Conference, I’ll be sharing the milestones we’re focused on for 2023,” said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today’s conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

