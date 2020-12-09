Ideal Power to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that it will present at the LD Micro’s 13th Annual Main Event.

Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present as follows:

13th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Time: 2:20 p.m. EST

Webcast: https://ve.mysequire.com/company?company_id=f7df069c-0dac-4933-ab04-5fa03e93736c

A webcast of the presentation session and a copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation will be available on the company’s website.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today’s conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA; Keith Fetter

T: 212-838-3777

[email protected]