IDEANOMICS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Ideanomics, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 27, 2020

NEW YORK, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020 (“Class Period”), inclusive.

On June 25, 2020, analyst Hindenburg Research issued a series of tweets announcing Hindenburg’s conclusion that Ideanomics, Inc. “is an egregious & obvious fraud.” Hindenburg asserted that it found evidence that Ideanomics “doctored photos in its PR to suggest it owns/operates” a facility, and that this “strikes us as a clear effort by the company to manipulate the photographs in order to drive its stock price up.”

Also on June 25, 2020, analyst J Capital Research issued a report on Ideanomics entitled “Champion of Promotes.” J Capital wrote, in part, that “Ideanomics . . . is a zero. The company changes its name and promotional story so frequently that it’s hard to keep up. One thing remains a constant, despite all the press releases, buzzwords and hype: shareholders get wiped out.” J Capital continued, in a tweet, that “[w]e called all the ‘buyers’ named in [Ideanomics’] press releases this month. Not a single one had made a purchase. One of them thanked us for alerting them to ‘fake news.’”

On this announcement, Ideanomics shares fell approximately 21% in one day, down to $2.44 per share from their June 24, 2020 close of $3.09 per share. Shares continued to plummet on June 26, 2020, closing at just $1.46 per share, a drop of approximately 53%.

