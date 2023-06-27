New Idemitsu Lubricants America Sales Office in Novi New Idemitsu Lubricants America Sales Office in Novi

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Idemitsu Lubricants America is excited to announce they have moved their sales office from Southfield, MI to the Summit Pointe Office Center in Novi, MI. The office is location on the third floor.

Idemitsu Lubricants America has had a sales office in Southfield since 1993. The new office will better accommodate the members of the sales and marketing teams with an updated layout. The layout was planned to improve collaboration, creativity, and productivity. The new sales office is located at 39500 High Pointe Blvd., Suite 340, Novi, MI 48375.

About Idemitsu Lubricants America

Idemitsu Lubricants America (ILA) is a premier lubricant manufacturer committed to providing quality, innovation and service to leading Japanese vehicle manufacturers. ILA offers unmatched production quality, ensuring peak operating and processing performance from a full range of lubricants. From high-quality and premium synthetic engine oils to transmission fluids specifically formulated for each manufacturer’s transmission, Idemitsu can provide environmentally-friendly, cost-effective lubricant solutions that help maximize performance and efficiencies. For more information, go to: www.IdemitsuLubricants.com.

Contact: Bob Hashmi +1-248-417-0000 bhashmi@ilacorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2110768a-679e-48ae-9de3-fd6a3be02f01