HOLMDEL, N.J., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, will host its Q1 2024 investor call Tuesday, June 18th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released prior to the call. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference and Q&A session.
|Conference Call Details
|Date / Time:
|Tuesday, June 18th at 10 a.m. ET
|Call Dial In #:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l
|Live Webcast / Replay:
|Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
|Audio Replay:
|1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 1988012
|BIO-key at a Glance
|Recent Price
|$1.76
|2023 Revenue
|$7.8M
|Shares Out.*
|1.9M
|2023 Revenue Growth
|+10.5%
|Market Cap
|$3.3M
|Price/2023 Sales
|0.4X
* Common stock and common stock equivalents outstanding.
About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over 40 million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.
Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
[email protected]
212-924-9800
