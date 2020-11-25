Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key Presents at Imperial Capital Virtual Security Investor Conference Wednesday, December 2nd

WALL, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that its Chairman & CEO Michael DePasquale will present at the 17th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET. The Conference will connect approximately 70 public and private security-focused companies with 500 key investors and business leaders. For health and safety reasons, this year’s conference will take place virtually over two days December 2-3, 2020.

Now in its 17th year, Imperial Capital’s Security Investor Conference remains the security industry’s leading investor conference, bringing together a select group of companies to present their positioning and strategic growth plans to key investors and business leaders. This virtual gathering of presenting companies and executives with institutional and private equity investors provides an opportunity to learn about companies delivering the latest in compelling security solutions across global Consumer, Enterprise and Government markets.

About Imperial Capital, LLC (www.imperialcapital.com)

Imperial Capital is a full-service investment bank offering comprehensive suite of services, including sales and trading, capital markets and restructuring, research and investment banking advisory, to institutional investors and middle market companies.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

