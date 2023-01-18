Established to educate and engage business leaders and IT decision makers about the importance of managing and securing digital identities, Identity Management Day will take place on April 11

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced that submissions are open for the third annual Identity Management Awards . Additionally, interested industry partners, end user organizations and individuals who are committed to improving the security of digital identities are invited to become Identity Management Day Champions .

The third annual Identity Management Day , in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) and co-chaired by Saviynt and Semperis , will be held on April 11, 2023. The event’s mission is to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and the public on the importance of identity management. Cybersecurity incidents involving compromised credentials continue to be the most common cause of a data breach for enterprises, and account takeover for individuals. The need to secure our digital identities remains one of the most urgent tasks facing our digital ecosystem.

Identity Management Day is about more than awareness, it’s to recognize organizations and leaders who are making identity security an important component of their daily mission. The 2023 Identity Management Awards recognize leaders and organizations who not only embody the importance of identity management and security but also evangelize it as a priority and share best practices. There are four categories for the 2023 Identity Management Awards:

Identity Management Project of the Year – Enterprise: For end user organizations that have implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of identity management best practices while providing overall value to the business.

For end user organizations that have implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of identity management best practices while providing overall value to the business. Identity Management Project of the Year – SMB: For end user organizations with less than 1,000 employees, that have implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of identity management best practices while providing overall value to the business.

For end user organizations with less than 1,000 employees, that have implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of identity management best practices while providing overall value to the business. Best Identity-Based Zero Trust Initiative: For end user organizations that have implemented a Zero Trust initiative based on strong identity management principles.

For end user organizations that have implemented a Zero Trust initiative based on strong identity management principles. Identity Management Leader of the Year: For individuals from end user organizations who evangelize and progress identity management and security initiatives in their organization, help to protect their company against identity-related breaches, and work to educate the broader industry on the subject.

Last year Rajnish Bhatia, Executive Director, Identity and Access Management, Comcast won Identity Management Leader of the Year, while Allstate, West-Mark and Adobe were also named winners in their respective categories.

Entry Requirements

The nomination process requires a brief entry form and is now open through Thursday, March 31, 2023. Anyone can nominate a person or company (even themselves or their company) and there is no submission fee. However, the Identity Management Project of the Year and Best Identity-Based Zero Trust Initiative awards are end user focused, and vendors must submit with an end user in order to be considered. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges from the IDSA and NCA and announced on Identity Management Day, April 11, 2023. To submit your nomination, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/event/identity-management-day-2023/#awards .

Join Us on Identity Management Day: Hear from identity and security practitioners, industry experts and network with peers on best practices for addressing today’s challenges and the future of identity security. Sessions will be presented this year by industry partners, including FIDO Alliance, IDPro and OpenID Foundation. Please register for event updates. To join BeyondTrust, CyberArk and Ping Identity in sponsoring the event, please download the prospectus .

About Identity Management Day

Identity Management Day, founded by the Identity Defined Security Alliance, and held the second Tuesday of April each year, aims to inform about the dangers of casually or improperly managing and securing digital identities by raising awareness, sharing best practices, and inspiring individuals and organizations to act. To learn more visit www.identitymanagement day.org . To join the conversation on social media, use #BeCyberSmart and #BeIdentitySmart..

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources. For more information please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/ .

