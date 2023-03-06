Joint customers can authenticate their first party data with Identity lockr in the Data Cloud

Identity lockr / Snowflake Integration lockr works where you do. Our suite of APIs enables your business to ensure the highest match rates for targeted advertising, while still protecting users’ privacy and incorporating consumer consent.

NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — lockr today announced the launch of Identity lockr on Snowflake Marketplace . The availability of Identity lockr on Snowflake Marketplace will enable joint customers to quantify their exposure to anonymous and temporary “machine-generated” emails within their first party audiences and understand the increased usage of these emails by consumers over time.

Privacy regulations and the depreciation of the cookie are causing a shift toward email as the new internet identifier, yet consumers are reacting by utilizing machine-generated email services. lockr’s analysis suggests that up to 23% of email lists are composed of these unmatchable machine-generated emails. Joint customers can now leverage Identity lockr on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to validate their first party audiences and effectively increase match rates for the purposes of targeted advertising, subscription marketing, and audience development, while incorporating consumer consent.

“At lockr, we are passionate about preserving the economics of the open and free web in a privacy-compliant and consumer-consented manner. This is why we are keen to educate publishers, brands, and retailers on the growing problem of machine-generated emails, which pose a significant threat to businesses as they focus on first party data collection. We are thrilled to partner with Snowflake to offer Identity lockr via a custom data share integration.” – Keith Petri, CEO, lockr

lockr and Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers inform business decisions and drive innovations by understanding what percentage of their first party data is usable and valid. Snowflake customers can also opt to integrate the Identity lockr email verification API to proactively prevent registrations on their sites with malicious emails, thus validating their first party data at the point of registration. Identity lockr complements identity strategies, ensuring that publishers, brands, and retailers are collecting verified and usable data, thus improving the quality of their audiences within data clean rooms and increasing match rates across partners.

“Identity lockr brings a unique product to market that allows our joint customers to look at their first party audiences from the perspective of true authentication. As publishers and advertisers are hyper-focused on first party data to preserve the effectiveness of their marketing and advertising efforts, maximizing match rates is one of the keys to success. Identity lockr provides a unique and free solution to assist our publishers and advertisers in achieving this goal.” – David Wells, Industry Principal of Media, Entertainment and Advertising, Snowflake

lockr provides the only persistent, unique, and consumer-approved identity solution that preserves the balance of the open internet. Identity lockr is a consumer-first identity solution that complements other nascent identity platforms on offer today as the industry grapples with the deprecation of the cookie.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid , allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here .

