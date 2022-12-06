HILLSBORO, Ore., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nationally-recognized leader in high-assurance identity management solutions Fortior Solutions will close out 2022 on a high note with prestigious awards, accolades, and innovations. Recently, Fortior Solutions President and CEO Jim Robell was named Person of the Year for Platinum Level 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Industry Leadership & Innovation. The powerhouse management provider is also pleased to announce that it received the Platinum level 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award from American Security Today (AST) for Best Access Control & Authentication Solution for the company’s RAPIDGate® and RAPID-RCx® programs. These awards come at a time of immense growth for Fortior, including its ongoing work screening against the FBI’s Cyber Most Wanted List and its campus and stadium access control management initiatives.

The prestigious Person of the Year award was presented to Robell at the annual ‘ASTORS’ awards event held in New York City at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on November 16th, 2022. Robell has been an industry leader for more than 40 years, first serving in the technology space for nearly 20 years at Intel Corporation, before joining Fortior Solutions in 2002. Under his leadership as the top executive at Fortior Solutions, the company has developed new industry-leading products to make military, government, critical infrastructure and commercial facilities and locations safer and more secure. Previous notable ‘ASTORS’ Leadership & Innovation Person of the Year award winners include TSA Administrator David P. Pekoske; Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, President of NEC National Security Systems; William J. Bratton, former New York City Police Commissioner; and Diane Sabatino, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customers and Border Protection.

The ‘ASTORS’ Awards is among the nation’s top events which are held each year to recognize and honor industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness-management and response, law enforcement, first responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies which share in the mission to keep our nation safe and secure.

About Fortior Solutions

Fortior Solutions is the market leader in high-assurance identity solutions used by the government and critical infrastructure. The company offers innovative technology programs for access control and pandemic and emergency response. Fortior Solutions provides end-to-end trusted identity programs offering full lifecycle management through the combination of registration, identity proofing, verification, vetting, credentialing and identity authentication for government, critical infrastructure, and individuals including contractors, vendors and other authorized personnel. Fortior Solutions is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon and has been delivering trusted identity solutions to customers since November 2001.

