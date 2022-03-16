Identity, Security & Access Control (IDaaS) Solutions Provider BIO-key Hosts Q4 Investor Call Tuesday, March 29th at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) and large-scale identity solutions, will review its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results in a conference call Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released before the market opens that morning. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO; Cecilia Welch, CFO; Kimberly Johnson, VP of Product; and Alex Rocha, President, BK EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) will participate on the call.
|Conference Call Details
|Date / Time:
|Tuesday, March 29th at 10 a.m. ET
|Call Dial In #:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
|Live Webcast / Replay:
|Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months.
|Audio Replay:
|1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 8157908
About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including PortalGuard that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.
|Engage with BIO-key
|Facebook – Corporate:
|https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
|LinkedIn – Corporate:
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
|Twitter – Corporate:
|@BIOkeyIntl
|Twitter – Investors:
|@BIO_keyIR
|StockTwits:
|BIO_keyIR
|Media Contact
|Investor Contact
|Erin Knapp
|William Jones, David Collins
|Matter Communications
|Catalyst IR
|BIO-key@matternow.com
|BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
|914-260-3158
|212-924-9800
- Identity, Security & Access Control (IDaaS) Solutions Provider BIO-key Hosts Q4 Investor Call Tuesday, March 29th at 10am ET - March 16, 2022
- CurrencyWorks’ Motoclub Announces NFT Drop in Latest Barrett-Jackson Collector Series - March 16, 2022
- Tattooed Chef Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - March 16, 2022