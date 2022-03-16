Identity, Security & Access Control (IDaaS) Solutions Provider BIO-key Hosts Q4 Investor Call Tuesday, March 29th at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) and large-scale identity solutions, will review its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results in a conference call Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released before the market opens that morning. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO; Cecilia Welch, CFO; Kimberly Johnson, VP of Product; and Alex Rocha, President, BK EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details Date / Time: Tuesday, March 29th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 8157908

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including PortalGuard that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Engage with BIO-key Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR