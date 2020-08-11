Identiv to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 40th Annual Growth Conference on August 13, 2020 at 8 AM ET

Breaking News
FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of secure identification and physical security, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference held virtually on August 11 – 13, 2020.

Identiv management will present on Thursday, August 13 at 8 AM ET. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Management will discuss the company’s Q2 2020 financial results, including sequential revenue growth, 36% year-over-year RFID growth, 23% year-over-year smart card security reader growth, and 28% year-over-year growth in federal government access security solutions.

Management will also provide updates including the broad and accelerating adoption of NFC, reflected in Identiv’s record backlog and projected 80% year-over-year growth in RFID in 2020. Further business catalysts to be presented include recent releases of recurring revenue-based COVID-19 response solutions across occupancy tracking, NFC-based temperature tracking, and others, and the potential impact of these growth drivers going into 2021.

Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative or Identiv’s IR team at [email protected].

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv’s mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949-574-3860
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

