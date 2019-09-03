Identiv Transforms Security with the Industry’s ONLY Total Physical Security Platform at GSX 2019

Breaking News
Visit Booth 593 for the Industry’s Only Complete End-to-End Security Platform for Physical and Logical Access Control, Video and Data Analytics, and RFID and NFC Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Identiv, Inc.  (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that the company will present its award-winning total security platform at GSX 2019, encompassing its complete range of physical and logical access control, video and data analytics, door readers, identity cards, visitor management, mobile security, telephone entry, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) solutions for physical and IT-secured businesses.

Event: GSX 2019
Date: September 10 – 12, 2019
Location: Booth 593 // McCormick Place // Chicago, Ill.
Meeting: Book a live demo, contact [email protected], or call +1 888-809-8880

Identiv will be showcasing demos of its complete portfolio of high-performance Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for government, banking, healthcare, critical infrastructure, retail, and other industries. The company will have its award-winning end-to-end platform on display.

Physical security solutions for access, video, and telephone entry, from on-premises to cloud-based:

  • Hirsch Velocity 3.7 Software
  • Freedom Access Control
  • 3VR Video Intelligence Solutions
  • uTrust TS Readers
  • Hirsch ScramblePad Readers
  • Hirsch Government FICAM Solution
  • Liberty Access Control
  • Enterphone Telephone Entry
  • uTrust TS Credentials and Access Cards
  • Hirsch Controllers
  • Cisco-Integrated ICPAM 3.3
  • Wireless Lock Integration with Hirsch Velocity

Comprehensive, end-to-end services to support customers through the entire lifecycle of their enterprise IT and security programs:

  • Identiv Global Services

Logical access, cybersecurity, and mobility solutions:

  • Thursby Mobile Security
  • Smart Card Readers

Transponder portfolio bringing smart identities and security to the IoT:

  • RFID, NFC, and Inlays

“Our award-winning security platform provides what no other vendor can offer: total end-to-end security from one trusted source,” said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “Every physical security, cybersecurity, and identity worry that keeps you up at night, Identiv is here to solve. The physical world is rapidly becoming deeply interconnected to the digital world, and the risks from that convergence can be overwhelming. Only a fully-integrated solution protects every attack surface and keeps it that way.  That’s why we’re committed to delivering every part of a complete physical security platform: access control systems, video analytics, door readers, panels, edge IoT controllers, cards and credentials, mobility, and on-prem and cloud solutions. Our customers can do what’s best for them, choosing the complete solution or choosing individual components to leverage their existing investments. This year in particular, we’re thrilled to be showcasing the best-of-breed products required for today’s ever-shifting security landscape.”

ASIS International is the world’s largest association for security management professionals and is the globally recognized leader for education, networking, and information resources. Formerly the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits, Global Security Exchange (GSX) is the most relevant and pioneering security event that unites the full spectrum of the industry.

Identiv will be showcasing and its complete portfolio of award-winning physical security and secure identification solutions at GSX 2019 in Chicago, Illinois, September 10 – 12, 2019. Find Identiv at booth 593 or secure a meeting during the event today. For more information on Identiv’s products and solutions, visit identiv.com/products, call +1 888-809-8880, or contact [email protected].

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv’s mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Identiv Media Contact:
[email protected]

