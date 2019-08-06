Idera to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Aug. 06, 2019

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Idera”) (NASDAQ: IDRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, and ultimately the commercialization, of therapeutic drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications, today announced that second quarter results for 2019 are expected to be released on Thursday, August 8, 2019 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 A.M. eastern time on the same day.  During the conference call, Idera management will also provide a corporate update along with a question and answer session.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 882-7837 (domestic) and (574) 990-9824 (international).  The webcast can be accessed live or in archived form in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.iderapharma.com.  Archived versions will also be available on the Company’s website after the event for 90 days. 

About Idera Pharmaceuticals           
Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the company’s vast experience in developing proprietary immunomodulatory platforms, Idera’s TLR agonist development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Contact
Robert Doody
SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: 484-348-1677
[email protected]

