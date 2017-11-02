IDEX hosts Capital Markets Day in London

Oslo, Norway, 2 November 2017 – IDEX, a leading developer of advanced fingerprint solutions for mass markets, is pleased to be hosting its Capital Markets Day in London today, 2 November, in combination with its third quarter earnings release. The event will be held at The Clubhouse Bank at 1 Angel Court, in the City of London, and is scheduled to run from 10:00am GMT, with registration beginning at 9:30am.

Please find the presentation material enclosed or linked at the end of this notice. The presentations will be broadcasted live and the link to the webcast is available at www.idex.no

The presentations and discussion will include:

IDEX’s leading position in the biometric smart card market for capturing the next wave of biometric adoption;

An in-depth overview of the company’s unique, flexible and cost-efficient off-chip solutions;

IDEX’s complete system solutions approach, driving competitive differentiation and enabling a strong foundation to capture market growth; and

IDEX’s path to revenue growth and profitability.

Also speaking will be Antonio D’Albore, editor-in-chief of Embedded Security News and foremost expert on the rise of the biometric card market and how to succeed. Following the scheduled formal presentations, the company will provide product demonstrations.

Contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, Director of IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959, [email protected]

Henrik Knudtzon, CFO, +47 9302 2827, [email protected]

About IDEX

IDEX is a leading developer of advanced off-chip fingerprint sensors and complete system solutions to a range of biometrically-enabled applications, including smart cards, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile. The company’s technology is based on a fundamentally unique architecture that delivers form factor flexibility and superior cost-performance characteristics. IDEX’s total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion unit opportunity.

IDEX ASA is traded on the Oslo stock exchange under the ticker IDEX.

For more information, please visit www.idex.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

