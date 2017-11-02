Breaking News
Home / Top News / IDEX hosts Capital Markets Day in London

IDEX hosts Capital Markets Day in London

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

Oslo, Norway, 2 November 2017 – IDEX, a leading developer of advanced fingerprint solutions for mass markets, is pleased to be hosting its Capital Markets Day in London today, 2 November, in combination with its third quarter earnings release. The event will be held at The Clubhouse Bank at 1 Angel Court, in the City of London, and is scheduled to run from 10:00am GMT, with registration beginning at 9:30am.

Please find the presentation material enclosed or linked at the end of this notice. The presentations will be broadcasted live and the link to the webcast is available at www.idex.no

The presentations and discussion will include:

  • IDEX’s leading position in the biometric smart card market for capturing the next wave of biometric adoption;
  • An in-depth overview of the company’s unique, flexible and cost-efficient off-chip solutions;
  • IDEX’s complete system solutions approach, driving competitive differentiation and enabling a strong foundation to capture market growth; and
  • IDEX’s path to revenue growth and profitability.

Also speaking will be Antonio D’Albore, editor-in-chief of Embedded Security News and foremost expert on the rise of the biometric card market and how to succeed. Following the scheduled formal presentations, the company will provide product demonstrations.

Contact:
Charlotte Knudsen, Director of IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959, [email protected]
Henrik Knudtzon, CFO, +47 9302 2827, [email protected]

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/idexasa

About IDEX
IDEX is a leading developer of advanced off-chip fingerprint sensors and complete system solutions to a range of biometrically-enabled applications, including smart cards, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile. The company’s technology is based on a fundamentally unique architecture that delivers form factor flexibility and superior cost-performance characteristics. IDEX’s total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion unit opportunity.

IDEX ASA is traded on the Oslo stock exchange under the ticker IDEX.

For more information, please visit www.idex.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a01f779-b1c0-436f-ac22-661872da82e6

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.