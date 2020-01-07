IDG Announces Agreement to Sell IDG Czech Republic to Internet Info

Internet Info to License IDG Brands and Retain Employees

Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – announces the sale of IDG Czech Republic to Internet Info as of January 1, 2020. This agreement encompasses the licensing of several IDG brands, including Computerworld, CIO Business World, Security World and Channel World as well as retaining IDG Czech Republic employees.

IDG Czech Republic was founded in 1993 and was always one of the cornerstones of IDG’s Eastern European strategy. Jana Pelikanova, the country manager of IDG Czech since 2006, will retire in February this year. Jana was a tremendous asset to the success of IDG Czech. She started in 1999 as editor in chief of PC World. In her job as country manager Jana developed lucrative new areas of business and built a broader range of products.

Internet Info is well suited to maintain the quality content of these brands as they are one of the oldest purely internet companies on the Czech Internet. The company already provides professional services and events in the region and connects key audiences in the IT (both B2B and consumer insights), finance and e-commerce fields. Internet Info publishes professional Internet magazines, including Lupa.cz, Měšec.cz, Podnikatel.cz, and organizes dozens of conferences, including Czech Internet Forum, E-Business Forum, WebTop100. Additionally, IDG and the founder of Internet Info, Marek Antoš, have a long history together as he has previously written articles for PC World Czech in the 1990s and has had the opportunity to work with many of IDG Czech Republic’s employees.

“We are happy to have found a great partner who is highly committed to IDG and our strong brands as well as the media industry overall,” shared York von Heimburg, President of International, IDG Communications, Inc. “We are sure that Internet Info will continue to advance our existing business into a new exciting phase.”

Readers and advertisers of the IDG Czech Republic brands will see no changes to the content and customer service they have come to expect, as this agreement includes the retention of IDG Czech’s employees, as well as intellectual property for continuing successful advertising programs.

“I have respected IDG Czech Republic for a long time and strongly believe that uniting will allow all brands to grow as we navigate the transforming media landscape,” said Marek Antoš, CEO, Internet Info. “We are excited to embrace the marketing services that they offer across our brands, providing more opportunities for advertiser to reach their customers.”

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

About Internet Info, s.r.o.

Internet Info provides content with added value. We offer expertise through the internet, conferences, seminars and training. We introduce unique topics and provide context, basing our content on the individuality of personalities and objectivity of information with a precise impact. This is precisely why more than 3.5 million people in the Czech Republic read the news servers of Internet Info every month.

Internet Info publishes specialized servers about IT, the internet, telecommunications, new technologies, business, finance, taxes, digital broadcasting and lifestyle. We organize dozens of educational events and operate the TUESDAY Business Network, a social network in the real world for companies and professionals.

