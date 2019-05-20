IDG Communications Names Gene Bishop Global CIO

Boston, Mass. , May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – announces the appointment of Gene Bishop as Global CIO, focusing on overall strategy, architecture, delivery, and use of technology and IT infrastructure to drive business forward.

In this role, Bishop will partner with global divisions of IDG Communications to ensure business objectives align with a world-class technology infrastructure. Based in New York, Bishop will be an internal resource for the executive leadership team on overall business technology strategy, including architecture, security and risk management. IDG’s continued investment in technology is devised to provide a quality user experience for both internal and external customers.

“We pride ourselves on using technology to build bridges between the buyers and sellers of technology and create quality experiences for our readers, advertisers and employees,” said Kumaran Ramanathan, President, IDG Communications, Inc. “We are thrilled to have Gene join our team and contribute to our unified global technology strategy. His focus on process and people and his innovative spirit align with our goals at IDG Communications.”

Bishop brings more than 30 years of technology and media experience to this role, including expertise in CMS systems, data platforms and other operating technologies to provide an impressive experience for IDG’s engaged technology decision-maker reader audience and the technology marketers looking to reach them. Throughout his career, Bishop has held several senior technology leadership positions, including more than 20 years at Dow Jones/The Wall Street Journal in various roles focusing on quality assurance, editorial, advertising and finance support. Most recently, he was VP of Technology for ALM.

“Technology is often the catapult that elevates businesses and provides a positive user experience that encourages users to return. IDG Communications is known as an organization that embraces innovation, and I am delighted to bring my technology expertise and collaborate with this stellar team. I firmly believe that when you combine great technologies, with great teams of people and leadership the possibilities are endless,” said Bishop.

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

