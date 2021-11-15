IDG Launches CSO Site in Germany to Support Security Executives’ Information Needs

CSO brand expansion in Germany provides critical way for security vendors to educate market on solutions

Munich, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – announces the expansion of CSO, a veteran security brand helping technology and business leaders stay ahead of evolving threats and insights, into the German market. Bringing 20-years of security knowledge, CSO joins well-known IDG brands such as CIO and Computerwoche in delivering quality and trusted content designed to help IT and security decision-makers understand technology trends and make smart purchase decisions for their organizations.

The recent IDG Security Priorities study revealed the sophistication of the German market when it comes to security, as 74% say that their organization is increasing its focus on improving the utilization and/or resourcing of their security services. With this, the focus is on enabling business through training and building resiliency – the top priorities for the coming year will be end-user security training, and updating IT and data security to boost corporate resiliency. CSO will help with the education process through articles, videos, podcasts, and events, as well as connect security buyers and sellers.

“I am thrilled that we are investing in the German security community, as our research recently demonstrated that 88% of organizations have a top security executive, which is more than any other region,” said Heinrich Vaske, Editorial Director, CSO. “Our brands and journalists take pride in the educational role they play in this market and have held many interviews with CISOs and IT security officers from well-known companies. Our plan to create an information platform for the IT security community and to initiate a mutual exchange among the responsible persons has received an overwhelming response.”

Solutions for Marketers to Connect with Security Decision-Makers

Surrounding our editorial coverage of security trends, CSO will provide a full suite of solutions to help security vendors engage with buyers. The existing trusted relationship IDG has with this audience through sister brands allows for the collection of insights developed through first-party data around behavioral, intent, and declared demographic information. This first-party data in turn fuels programs produced for strategic tech marketers looking to build relationships with this audience including:

Demand Generation: Targeting the right people, at the right time and in the right context

Targeting the right people, at the right time and in the right context Marketing Solutions: A fully integrated portfolio—research, custom content, social, platform development and more—to drive audience engagement

A fully integrated portfolio—research, custom content, social, platform development and more—to drive audience engagement Events: Premium events that enhance brand association with sales-ready attendees

“Security is a global conversation and CSOs and CISOs together can help combat threats and protect their businesses through education and community. The CSO brand is already a trusted global source for security leaders in five markets, sharing both local and global trends,” added Bob Bragdon, Worldwide SVP/Managing Director, CSO. “We are uniquely positioned to be the voice of security and our exceptional record is the reason the world’s leading security solution providers collaborate with us as a trusted marketing partner.”

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement, and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global first-party data intelligence and Martech platforms (Triblio and KickFire) identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

