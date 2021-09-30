IDG’s CIO Think Tank Report Delivers Deep Insights into the Data Strategies & Analytics Challenges of Top Enterprise Companies

More than 30 IT leaders convene with IDG, IDC and HPE to discuss capturing real value from corporate data, scaling analytics, and more

Boston, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG Communications, the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company, releases the CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on Data and Analytics at Scale. The groundbreaking editorial white paper is based on in-depth conversations with more than 30 IT executives who convened as part of IDG’s CIO Think Tank program, supported by our exclusive partner HPE.

CIO Think Tank brings together an elite cadre of CIOs and other top tech leaders, along with IDG journalists, IDC analysts, and executives from our partner companies to explore critical IT issues such as capitalizing on data and advanced analytics. Previous CIO Think Tank programs have focused on topics including Multicloud, IT Reinvention, and 5G in the Enterprise. The CIO Think Tank program empowers IT leaders by enabling them to share their goals and ideas to help shape the evolution of products and services.

Over the course of six hours of on-the-record virtual roundtables, IT leaders detailed how they’re striving to capture the value of corporate data, and their plans to bring analytics capabilities to all facets of their businesses. They also shared their perspectives on the challenges that hamper data strategies and analytics rollouts, and candidly assessed what they need from their technology providers. They were joined by Eric Knorr, Editor-in-Chief, IDG Enterprise; Ritu Jyoti, Group Vice President, Worldwide AI and Automation Research Practice, IDC; Dr. Eng Lim Goh, HPE’s SVP and CTO for High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI; Matt Maccaux, Global Field CTO, Ezmeral Software, HPE; and Robert Christiansen, VP of Strategy in the Office of the CTO, HPE.

The CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on Data and Analytics at Scale, produced by IDG’s award-winning editorial team, captures the key themes and insights from these conversations, and offers advice for other tech leaders.

In addition to the program’s in-depth roundtables, the CIO Think Tank on Data and Analytics at Scale included custom research conducted by IDG for HPE on data and analytics strategies, and a wealth of IDG and HPE content resources on the topic for CIOs and analytics leaders. The CIO Think Tank program provides a powerful opportunity for a strategic partner like HPE to join the CIO conversation around emerging technologies shaping the business world today.

“The roundtables, research, and content have given us an invaluable perspective into how successful, scalable data and analytics programs will reshape businesses, and create new opportunities for innovation and growth,” said John Gallant, IDG’s CIO Think Tank program leader. “We’re really honored that so many senior IT executives would join us, IDC, and HPE to explore our analytics-empowered future.”

“As we learned from the Think Tank participants, driving a data-first modernization agenda is critical for CIOs to advance their company agenda. Data is the life force that is going to help companies fast forward their multi-generational IT landscapes to win the market,” said Matt Maccaux, Global Field CTO at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We’re glad to have engaged with the CIO Think Tank to help crystalize best practices and a data maturity assessment that can help any enterprise get started or accelerate their journey.”

The CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on Data and Analytics at Scale is available as a free download from CIO.com.

For more information about the CIO Think Tank program, contact: Christopher Ritchie at [email protected]

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service – spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions – with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance.

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement, and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global first-party data intelligence and Triblio platform identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

