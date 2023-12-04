BOSS Money revenue increased 38% to $24.2 million

NRS’ recurring revenue* increased 25% to $22.4 million

net2phone subscription revenue* increased 19% to $18.5 million

NEWARK, NJ, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the three months ended October 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

(Throughout this release, unless otherwise noted, results are for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 (1Q24) and are compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (1Q23). All earnings per share (EPS) and other ‘per share’ results are per diluted share.)

BOSS Money, the principal business in our Fintech segment, increased remittance volume by 41% to 4.05 million transactions during 1Q24 while revenue increased 38% to $24.2 million;

National Retail Solutions (NRS) added approximately 1,500 net active point-of-sale (POS) terminals during 1Q24 to reach approximately 27,200 as of October 31 st . NRS recurring revenue * increased 25% to $22.4 million;

. NRS recurring revenue increased 25% to $22.4 million; net2phone added approximately 12,000 net seats served during 1Q24 to reach approximately 364,000 as of October 31 st . Subscription revenue * increased 19% to $18.5 million;

. Subscription revenue increased 19% to $18.5 million; Consolidated revenue decreased 6% to $301 million from $322 million;

Consolidated gross profit ** increased 6% to a record high $94 million from $89 million, and the consolidated gross profit margin increased 370 basis points to 31.4% from 27.7%;

increased 6% to a record high $94 million from $89 million, and the consolidated gross profit margin increased 370 basis points to 31.4% from 27.7%; Consolidated income from operations decreased 15% to $17.2 million from $20.2 million;

Net income attributable to IDT decreased 30% to $7.7 million from $11.0 million;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ** * decreased 8% to $22.3 million from $24.3 million;

decreased 8% to $22.3 million from $24.3 million; EPS decreased to $0.30 from $0.43 and Non-GAAP EPS ** * decreased to $0.32 from $0.43;

decreased to $0.32 from $0.43; During 1Q24, IDT repurchased 125,470 shares of its Class B common stock for $2.8 million.

(See ‘Notes’ later in this release for supplemental information on asterisked metrics).

REMARKS B Y SHMUEL JONAS, CEO

“Our three primary high-growth, high-margin businesses delivered strong revenue growth in the first quarter, while the businesses in our Traditional Communications segment performed as expected.

In the first quarter, the ongoing growth of BOSS Money, NRS, and net2phone drove a 370 basis point year-over-year increase in gross profit margin and record gross profit. They are steadily becoming more significant contributors to our top and bottom lines, while the cash generation of our paid-minute businesses has been relatively resilient.

“BOSS Money continued to grow at a rapid clip, helped by the accelerating expansion of our retail money transfer channel. Retail money transfer channel revenue increased by 55% year-over-year, while digital channel revenue – for transactions initiated on the BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution Calling apps – increased 31% year-over-year. We continue to improve the user experience for both retailer agents and digital customers, and we see that investment paying off in BOSS Money’s robust topline growth. Much of the investment we’ve made in money transfer to date is in the expectation that we are only in the early innings of our money transfer growth. As we continue to expand, we expect to capture more of the benefit of our growth in our bottom line profitability.

“NRS continued to expand its network and upgrade existing accounts, helping to drive strong increases in Merchant Services and SaaS Fee revenues, while Advertising & Data revenue increased sequentially propelled by seasonal tailwinds and the gradual recovery of advertising demand in the digital out-of-home advertising space – a trend which has accelerated since the quarter close. NRS’ income from operations was a record $5.5 million in the first quarter. We’re now in the process of introducing some of the new POS formats that I’ve mentioned previously, and I’m excited about their potential to help us drive long-term expansion.

“net2phone delivered steady sequential customer base and topline growth, while its unit economics are strengthening as the business scales and our higher ARPU, higher margin, CCaaS offerings gradually become a more significant part of the business. net2phone generated positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million and was near cash-flow positive. Now in the second quarter, our Beta rollout of net2phone AI is underway, and it has been very well received by customers. We are very optimistic that net2phone AI and net2phone’s forthcoming premium plans will help to drive meaningful ARPU and margin expansion.

“We’re working very hard to innovate exciting new offerings, features and functionalities– and not just in our growth businesses. At BOSS Revolution Calling, we’ve redesigned the look and feel of our popular calling app and added a bunch of new products and features. We have also introduced advertising placements into the app, and we have already begun to generate some nice revenue from it as a result. We also continue to focus on streamlining overhead and wringing significant costs out of our operations — especially in our Traditional Communications segment. This effort will help preserve the cash generation of our paid-minute businesses despite their continued, expected topline declines in the quarters ahead. It also will allow us to continue investing in innovative new products and promising initiatives in our existing growth businesses.

“We also returned value directly to our stockholders in the first quarter, repurchasing 125,470 shares of our Class B common stock for $2.8 million. Going forward, we will continue to purchase shares opportunistically.

“We are very well positioned as we head into the second quarter of our fiscal year 2024. To wrap up, I want to wish our employees, stockholders and their families a very joyous holiday season, and to thank each of you for everything you do for the IDT family.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

IDT Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except gross profit margin and EPS) 1 Q24 4 Q23 3 Q23 2 Q23 1 Q23 1Q24-1Q23 Variance Revenue $ 301.2 $ 303.8 $ 299.3 $ 313.9 $ 321.8 (6.4 )% Gross Profit $ 94.4 $ 91.1 $ 87.9 $ 90.4 $ 89.1 +5.9 % Gross Profit Margin 31.4 % 30.0 % 29.4 % 28.8 % 27.7 % +370 BP SG&A $ 77.2 $ 78.2 $ 72.6 $ 72.1 $ 69.6 +10.9 % Income from operations $ 17.2 $ 12.0 $ 10.4 $ 18.2 $ 20.2 (15.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.3 $ 18.1 $ 20.5 $ 23.4 $ 24.3 (8.5 )% Net income attributable to IDT $ 7.7 $ 8.0 $ 6.9 $ 14.6 $ 11.0 (30.4 )% EPS (diluted) $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.57 $ 0.43 $ (0.13 ) Non-GAAP EPS (diluted) $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 0.62 $ 0.43 $ (0.11 )





RESULTS BY SEGMENT

National Retail Solutions (NRS)

During 1Q24 and 1Q23, the NRS segment contributed 8.0% and 6.0% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

National Retail Solutions (NRS)

(Terminals and accounts at end of period. $ in millions, except for revenue per terminal) 1 Q24 4 Q23 3 Q23 2 Q23 1 Q23 1Q24-1Q23 Variance Terminals and payment processing accounts Active POS terminals 27,200 25,700 23,900 22,400 20,800 +31 % Payment processing accounts 17,100 15,800 14,100 12,500 11,300 +51 % Recurring revenue Merchant Services and other $ 11.4 $ 10.3 $ 8.7 $ 7.4 $ 6.4 +78 % Advertising and Data $ 8.5 $ 6.2 $ 5.8 $ 9.0 $ 9.7 (13 )% SaaS Fees $ 2.5 $ 2.3 $ 2.1 $ 1.9 $ 1.8 +42 % Total recurring revenue $ 22.4 $ 18.8 $ 16.5 $ 18.3 $ 17.8 +25 % POS Terminal Sales $ 1.6 $ 1.1 $ 1.6 $ 1.5 $ 1.5 +10 % Total revenue $ 24.0 $ 19.9 $ 18.1 $ 19.8 $ 19.3 +24 % Monthly average recurring revenue per terminal* $ 282 $ 253 $ 237 $ 283 $ 296 (5 )% Gross profit $ 20.9 $ 17.4 $ 15.1 $ 17.2 $ 17.0 +23 % SG&A $ 15.4 $ 15.6 $ 13.0 $ 11.9 $ 11.8 +31 % Income from operations $ 5.5 $ 1.7 $ 2.1 $ 5.4 $ 5.2 +$ 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.2 $ 2.4 $ 2.7 $ 6.0 $ 5.7 +$ 0.5





Take-Aways:

During 1Q24, NRS added approximately 1,500 net active terminals to reach approximately 27,200 and added approximately 1,300 net payment processing accounts to reach approximately 17,100.

The strong sequential increase in monthly average recurring revenue per terminal was driven primarily by the sequential increase in Advertising and Data revenue, which benefitted from seasonal tailwinds and strengthening digital out-of-home advertising demand.

net2phone

During 1Q24 and 1Q23, the net2phone segment contributed 6.6% and 5.3% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

net2phone

(Seats in thousands at end of period. $ in millions) 1 Q24 4 Q23 3 Q23 2 Q23 1 Q23 1Q24-1Q23 Variance Seats 364 352 340 327 309 +18 % Revenue Subscription revenue $ 18.5 $ 17.9 $ 17.1 $ 16.3 $ 15.5 +19 % Other revenue $ 1.4 $ 1.4 $ 1.3 $ 1.5 $ 1.4 +2 % Total Revenue $ 19.9 $ 19.3 $ 18.4 $ 17.8 $ 17.0 +18 % Gross profit $ 16.1 $ 15.5 $ 14.8 $ 14.2 $ 13.6 +18 % SG&A $ 16.1 $ 16.1 $ 15.2 $ 14.8 $ 14.7 +10 % Loss from operations $ – $ (0.7 ) $ (0.4 ) $ (0.6 ) $ (1.1 ) +$ 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.4 $ 0.9 $ 1.0 $ 0.8 $ 0.3 +$ 1.1





Take-Aways:

net2phone’s year-over-year increase in seats served was powered by continued expansion in key markets led by the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico.

In 1Q24, subscription revenue increased 19% year-over-year driven by the 18% increase in seats served augmented by an increase in average revenue per seat served.

CCaaS seats served increased 31% year-over-year to approximately 10,000.

Fintech

During 1Q24 and 1Q23, the Fintech segment contributed 8.8% and 6.2% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

Fintech

(Transactions in thousands. $ in millions except for revenue per transaction) 1 Q24 4 Q23 3 Q23 2 Q23 1 Q23 1Q24-1Q23 Variance BOSS Money Transactions 4,045 3,793 3,274 3,053 2,862 +41 % Fintech Revenue BOSS Money $ 24.2 $ 22.3 $ 19.4 $ 17.6 $ 17.6 +38 % Other $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.7 $ 2.3 – Total Revenue $ 26.6 $ 24.6 $ 21.8 $ 20.3 $ 19.9 +34 % Average revenue per transaction* $ 5.99 $ 5.87 $ 5.94 $ 5.78 $ 6.13 $ (0.14 ) Gross profit $ 14.8 $ 13.6 $ 12.6 $ 12.3 $ 11.6 +28 % SG&A $ 16.2 $ 15.5 $ 13.9 $ 13.4 $ 11.7 +39 % (Loss) income from operations $ (1.4 ) $ (1.9 ) $ (1.3 ) $ (0.8 ) $ 1.5 $ (2.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.7 ) $ (1.2 ) $ (0.6 ) $ (0.5 ) $ 0.5 $ (1.2 )





Take-Aways:

The 41% year-over-year increase in BOSS Money transactions included a 54% increase in retail transactions driven by expansion of the BOSS Money retail agent network and enhancements to the retailer portal. Digital transactions increased 38% compared to the year-ago quarter.

BOSS Money revenue increased 38% driven primarily by cross-marketing within the larger BOSS ecosystem and expansion of the retail agent network.

Traditional Communications

During 1Q24 and 1Q23, the Traditional Communications segment contributed 76.6% and 82.5% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

Traditional Communications

($ in millions) 1 Q24 4 Q23 3 Q23 2 Q23 1 Q23 1Q24-1Q23 Variance Revenue IDT Digital Payments $ 100.0 $ 100.8 $ 101.0 $ 106.1 $ 109.0 (8 )% BOSS Revolution Calling $ 71.2 $ 75.4 $ 77.6 $ 82.8 $ 86.3 (17 )% IDT Global $ 52.0 $ 55.6 $ 54.5 $ 58.6 $ 61.6 (16 )% Other $ 7.5 $ 8.2 $ 7.9 $ 8.4 $ 8.8 (15 )% Total Revenue $ 230.7 $ 240.0 $ 241.0 $ 256.0 $ 265.7 (13 )% Gross profit $ 42.6 $ 44.7 $ 45.4 $ 46.7 $ 46.9 (9 )% SG&A $ 26.6 $ 28.4 $ 28.2 $ 29.5 $ 29.6 (10 )% Income from operations $ 15.4 $ 14.1 $ 12.9 $ 17.0 $ 17.3 (11 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 18.1 $ 18.6 $ 19.7 $ 19.6 $ 19.7 (8 )%





Take-Aways:

As in recent prior quarters, the year-over-year decrease in IDT Digital Payments’ revenue was due to the deterioration of a key international mobile top-up corridor. By 1Q24, however, that corridor was no longer a significant factor, helping to stabilize revenue sequentially.

Income from operations increased sequentially for the second consecutive quarter, helped by strong contributions from BOSS Revolution Calling and IDT Global. Nevertheless, the industry-wide decline in the paid-minute calling markets will continue to impact revenues and cash flows for this segment in the coming quarters.

OTHER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated results for all periods presented include corporate overhead. Corporate G&A expense increased to $2.8 million in 1Q24 from $1.9 million in 1Q23 reflecting an increase in audit and accounting fees and higher employee compensation expense.

As of October 31, 2023, IDT held $159.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, debt securities, and current equity investments. Current assets totaled $382.2 million and current liabilities totaled $275.9 million. IDT had no outstanding debt at the fiscal quarter’s end.

Net cash provided by operating activities during 1Q24 was $14.8 million – a decrease from $18.2 million during 1Q23. Exclusive of changes in customer deposit balances at IDT’s Gibraltar-based bank, net cash provided by operating activities increased to $17.1 million from $15.3 million during 1Q23. This increase was primarily due to the timing of operating cash receipts and payments.

Capital expenditures decreased to $4.3 million in 1Q24 from $5.2 million in 1Q23.

IDT EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

This release is available for download in the “Investors & Media” section of the IDT Corporation website ( https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media ) and has been filed on a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern today with management’s discussion of results followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call (participant access code: 637334).

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through December 18, 2023. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay passcode: 49441. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website.

NOTES

*See ‘Explanation of Key Performance Metrics’ at the end of this release.

** Beginning in 1Q24, IDT is including depreciation and amortization expense in direct cost of revenues or SG&A expense, as appropriate, and reporting gross profit and gross margin in accordance with GAAP. Results for all prior periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.

***Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures intended to provide useful information that supplements IDT’s or the relevant segment’s results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release for an explanation of these terms and their respective reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications services through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT’s fintech and neo-banking services include BOSS Money , a popular international remittance business, as well as other services that make saving, spending, and sharing money easy and secure; IDT Digital Payments and BOSS Revolution Calling make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

IDT Corporation Investor Relations

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

973-438-3838





IDT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

October 31,

2023 July 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,668 $ 103,637 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 86,785 95,186 Debt securities 33,242 42,414 Equity investments 4,761 6,198 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,909 at October 31, 2023 and allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,642 at July 31, 2023 35,328 32,092 Settlement assets, net of reserve of $1,469 at October 31, 2023 and $1,143 at July 31, 2023 18,122 32,396 Disbursement prefunding 35,733 30,113 Prepaid expenses 19,502 16,638 Other current assets 27,034 28,394 Total current assets 382,175 387,068 Property, plant, and equipment, net 38,802 38,655 Goodwill 26,311 26,457 Other intangibles, net 7,215 8,196 Equity investments 8,150 9,874 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,910 5,540 Deferred income tax assets, net 20,539 24,101 Other assets 10,944 10,919 Total assets $ 499,046 $ 510,810 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 24,469 $ 22,231 Accrued expenses 100,107 110,796 Deferred revenue 34,042 35,343 Customer deposits 79,541 86,481 Settlement liabilities 19,268 21,495 Other current liabilities 18,507 17,761 Total current liabilities 275,934 294,107 Operating lease liabilities 2,346 2,881 Other liabilities 3,220 3,354 Total liabilities 281,500 300,342 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10,579 10,472 Equity: IDT Corporation stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000; no shares issued — — Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 3,272 shares issued and 1,574 shares outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023 33 33 Class B common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 27,865 and 27,851 shares issued and 23,586 and 23,699 shares outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023, respectively 279 279 Additional paid-in capital 302,351 301,408 Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 1,698 and 1,698 shares of Class A common stock and 4,279 and 4,152 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023, respectively (118,312 ) (115,461 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,627 ) (17,192 ) Retained earnings 32,321 24,662 Total IDT Corporation stockholders’ equity 200,045 193,729 Noncontrolling interests 6,922 6,267 Total equity 206,967 199,996 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 499,046 $ 510,810





IDT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 301,205 $ 321,816 Direct cost of revenues 206,777 232,670 Gross profit 94,428 89,146 Operating expenses (gains): Selling, general and administrative (i) 77,222 69,620 Severance 525 100 Other operating gain, net (484 ) (800 ) Total operating expenses 77,263 68,920 Income from operations 17,165 20,226 Interest income, net 844 509 Other expense, net (5,586 ) (3,842 ) Income before income taxes 12,423 16,893 Provision for income taxes (3,947 ) (4,338 ) Net income 8,476 12,555 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (817 ) (1,553 ) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 7,659 $ 11,002 Earnings per share attributable to IDT Corporation common stockholders: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.43 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share: Basic 25,178 25,603 Diluted 25,277 25,616 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expense $ 771 $ 572





IDT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Operating activities Net income $ 8,476 $ 12,555 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,047 4,790 Deferred income taxes 3,561 3,672 Provision for credit losses, doubtful accounts receivable, and reserve for settlement assets 759 430 Net unrealized loss from marketable securities 1,528 1,846 Stock-based compensation 771 572 Other 897 756 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (4,572 ) 2,442 Settlement assets, disbursement prefunding, prepaid expenses, other current assets, and other assets 8,250 (4,380 ) Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses, settlement liabilities, other current liabilities, and other liabilities (7,061 ) (6,970 ) Customer deposits at IDT Financial Services Limited (Gibraltar-based bank) (2,326 ) 2,865 Deferred revenue (540 ) (394 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,790 18,184 Investing activities Capital expenditures (4,322 ) (5,172 ) Purchase of convertible preferred stock in equity method investment (672 ) — Purchases of debt securities and equity investments (7,750 ) (2,058 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of debt securities and equity investments 17,067 11,472 Net cash provided by investing activities 4,323 4,242 Financing activities Distributions to noncontrolling interests (55 ) (99 ) Proceeds from other liabilities 100 300 Repayment of other liabilities (15 ) (1,916 ) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 30,315 — Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (30,315 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 172 — Repurchases of Class B common stock (2,851 ) (5,341 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,649 ) (7,056 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (6,834 ) (6,157 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,630 9,213 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 198,823 189,562 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 208,453 $ 198,775 Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Financing Activities Stock issued to certain executive officers for bonus payments $ — $ 615





*** Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 and 2023

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), IDT also disclosed for 1Q24, 4Q23, 3Q23, 2Q23, and 1Q23, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS), both of which are non-GAAP measures.

Generally, a non-GAAP measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

IDT’s measure of non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the diluted weighted-average shares. IDT’s measure of non-GAAP net income starts with net income attributable to IDT in accordance with GAAP and adds severance expense, stock-based compensation, and other operating expense, and deducts other operating gains. These additions and subtractions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 periods.

Management believes that IDT’s Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS are measures which provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses and non-routine gains and losses that may not be indicative of IDT’s or the relevant segment’s core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to IDT’s competitors. Disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, IDT has historically reported similar financial measures and believes such measures are commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance, therefore the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the GAAP measures income (loss) from operations and net income, on a segment and/or consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to the segments’ and IDT’s historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or capitalized in prior periods. IDT’s Adjusted EBITDA, which is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, is a useful indicator of its current performance.

Severance expense is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. Severance expense is reflective of decisions made by management in each period regarding the aspects of IDT’s and its segments’ businesses to be focused on in light of changing market realities and other factors. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of IDT’s core and continuing operations.

Other operating gain (expense), net, which is a component of income (loss) from operations, is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. Other operating gain (expense), net includes, among other items, gain from the write-off of contingent consideration liabilities, legal fees net of insurance claims related to Straight Path Communications Inc.’s stockholders’ class action, gain from the sale of state income tax credits, and fixed asset write-offs. From time-to-time, IDT may have gains or incur costs related to non-routine legal, tax, and other matters, however, these various items generally do not occur each quarter. IDT believes the gain and losses from these non-routine matters are not components of IDT’s or the relevant segment’s core operating results.

Stock-based compensation recognized by IDT and other companies may not be comparable because of the variety of types of awards as well as the various valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from IDT’s calculation of non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results per share of IDT’s core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for IDT for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees’ compensation that impacts their performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, income (loss) from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, IDT’s measurements of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which are, (a) for Adjusted EBITDA, income (loss) from operations for IDT’s reportable segments and net income for IDT on a consolidated basis, and (b) for non-GAAP EPS, diluted earnings per share.

IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions

Total IDT Corporation Traditional Communica-tions net2phone NRS Fintech Corporate Three Months Ended October 31, 2023

(1Q24) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 7.7 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.8 Net income 8.5 Provision for income taxes 3.9 Income before income taxes 12.4 Interest income, net (0.8 ) Other expense, net 5.6 Income (loss) from operations 17.2 $ 15.4 $ – $ 5.5 $ (1.4 ) $ (2.3 ) Depreciation and amortization 5.0 2.1 1.4 0.7 0.7 – Severance 0.5 0.5 – – – – Other operating gain, net (0.5 ) – – – – (0.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.3 $ 18.1 $ 1.4 $ 6.2 $ (0.7 ) $ (2.8 )





IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions

Total IDT Corporation Traditional Communica-tions net2phone NRS Fintech Corporate Three Months Ended July 31, 2023

(4Q23) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 8.0 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.8 Net income 8.8 Provision for income taxes 3.8 Income before income taxes 12.6 Interest income, net (1.1 ) Other expense, net 0.5 Income (loss) from operations 12.0 $ 14.1 $ (0.7 ) $ 1.7 $ (1.9 ) $ (1.2 ) Depreciation and amortization 5.1 2.3 1.5 0.7 0.7 – Severance 0.5 0.4 0.1 – – – Other operating expense (gain), net 0.5 1.8 0.1 – – (1.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 18.1 $ 18.6 $ 0.9 $ 2.4 $ (1.2 ) $ (2.6 )

Total IDT Corporation Traditional Communica-tions net2phone NRS Fintech Corporate Three Months Ended April 30, 2023

(3Q23) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 6.9 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.9 Net income 7.7 Provision for income taxes 3.0 Income before income taxes 10.7 Interest income, net (0.7 ) Other expense, net 0.4 Income (loss) from operations 10.4 $ 12.9 $ (0.4 ) $ 2.1 $ (1.3 ) $ (2.9 ) Depreciation and amortization 5.2 2.5 1.4 0.6 0.7 – Severance 0.1 0.1 – – – – Other operating expense, net 4.8 4.1 – – – 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20.5 $ 19.7 $ 1.0 $ 2.7 $ (0.6 ) $ (2.3 )





IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions

Total IDT Corporation Traditional Communica-tions net2phone NRS Fintech Corporate Three Months Ended January 31, 2023

(2Q23) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 14.6 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.7 Net income 15.3 Provision for income taxes 5.3 Income before income taxes 20.6 Interest income, net (0.8 ) Other income, net (1.6 ) Income (loss) from operations 18.2 $ 17.0 $ (0.6 ) $ 5.4 $ (0.8 ) $ (2.8 ) Depreciation and amortization 5.0 2.4 1.4 0.6 0.7 – Severance 0.2 0.2 – – – – Other operating (gain) expense, net – – – – (0.3 ) 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23.4 $ 19.6 $ 0.8 $ 6.0 $ (0.5 ) $ (2.5 )

Total IDT Corporation Traditional Communica-tions net2phone NRS Fintech Corporate Three Months Ended October 31, 2022

(1Q23) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 11.0 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.6 Net income 12.6 Provision for income taxes 4.3 Income before income taxes 16.9 Interest income, net (0.5 ) Other expense, net 3.8 Income (loss) from operations 20.2 $ 17.3 $ (1.1 ) $ 5.2 $ 1.5 $ (2.7 ) Depreciation and amortization 4.8 2.3 1.4 0.5 0.6 – Severance 0.1 0.1 – – – – Other operating (gain) expense, net (0.8 ) – – – (1.6 ) 0.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.3 $ 19.7 $ 0.3 $ 5.7 $ 0.5 $ (1.9 )





IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Earnings per share to Non-GAAP EPS

(unaudited) in millions, except per share data. Figures may not foot due to rounding to millions.

1 Q24 4 Q23 3 Q23 2 Q23 1 Q23 Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 7.7 $ 8.0 $ 6.9 $ 14.6 $ 11.0 Adjustments (add): Stock-based compensation (0.8 ) (1.0 ) (1.7 ) (1.3 ) (0.6 ) Severance expense (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Other operating gain (expense), net 0.5 (0.5 ) (4.8 ) – 0.8 Total adjustments (0.8 ) (2.0 ) (6.6 ) (1.5 ) 0.1 Income tax effect of total adjustments (0.3 ) (0.7 ) (1.8 ) (0.4 ) – 0.5 1.3 4.8 1.1 (0.1 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 8.2 $ 9.3 $ 11.7 $ 15.7 $ 10.9 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.57 $ 0.43 Total adjustments 0.03 0.06 0.19 0.05 – Non-GAAP – basic $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ 0.62 $ 0.43 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of basic earnings per share 25.2 25.4 25.5 25.5 25.6 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.57 $ 0.43 Total adjustments 0.02 0.05 0.19 0.05 – Non-GAAP – diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 0.62 $ 0.43 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of diluted earnings per share 25.3 25.5 25.6 25.5 25.6





*Explanation of Key Performance Metrics

NRS’ recurring revenue is NRS’ revenue in accordance with GAAP excluding revenue from POS terminal sales. NRS’ Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal is a financial metric. Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal is calculated by dividing NRS’ recurring revenue by the average number of active POS terminals during the period. The average number of active POS terminals is calculated by adding the beginning and ending number of active POS terminals during the period and dividing by two. NRS’ recurring revenue divided by the average number of active POS terminals is divided by three when the period is a fiscal quarter. Recurring revenue and Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal are useful for comparisons of NRS’ revenue and revenue per customer to prior periods and to competitors and others in the market, as well as for forecasting future revenue from the customer base.

BOSS Money’s Average Revenue per Transaction is also a financial metric. Average Revenue per Transaction is calculated by dividing BOSS Money’s revenue in accordance with GAAP by the number of transactions during the period. Average Revenue per Transaction is useful for comparisons of BOSS Money’s revenue per transaction to prior periods and to competitors and others in the market, as well as for forecasting future revenue based on transaction trends.

net2phone’s subscription revenue is its revenue in accordance with GAAP excluding its equipment revenue and revenue generated by a legacy SIP trunking offering in Brazil. net2phone’s cloud communications and contact center offerings are priced on a per-seat basis, with customers paying based on the number of users in their organization. The number of seats served and subscription revenue trends and comparisons between periods are used in the analysis of net2phone’s revenues and direct cost of revenues, and are strong indications of the top-line growth and performance of the business.

# # #