Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / IEA Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives to MasTec

IEA Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives to MasTec

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

MONSEY, N. Y., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. (ticker: IEA) (“IEA”) acted in the best interests of IEA shareholders in approving the sale of IEA to MasTec, Inc. (“MasTec”) in a cash and stock deal valued at $14.00 per share.

If you remain an IEA shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?
On July 25, 2022, IEA announced that it had agreed to be acquired by MasTec for $14.00 per share, comprised of $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share, with a value of $3.50 per share, based on MasTec’s closing share price on July 22, 2022. The agreement has been approved by the IEA board of directors (“Board”).

Our investigation concerns whether IEA’s Board acted in the best interests of IEA shareholders in approving the sale, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates IEA shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

Notably, according to an analysis of Wall Street price targets for IEA in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, there is an average price target for IEA of $14.75 per share, and a high price target for IEA of $17.00 per share, both of which are above the deal price.

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.