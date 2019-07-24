IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

Breaking News
NEWARK, N.Y., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: IEC) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 28, 2019.

The conference call may be accessed in the U.S. and Canada by dialing toll-free (877) 407-9210. International callers may access the call by dialing (201) 689-8049.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for 30 days after the call and may be accessed domestically by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers must enter conference ID: 51553.

To access the live webcast, log onto the IEC website at http://www.iec-electronics.com. The webcast can also be accessed at http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/51553. An online replay will be available shortly after the call.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and Nadcap. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com

Contact:   Audra Gavelis
    Director of Marketing & Investor Relations
    IEC Electronics Corp.
    (315) 332-4559
    [email protected] 
