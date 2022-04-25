Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / IEOM Society Expands Operations in Southfield, Michigan and Held 3rd African Nigeria Conference

IEOM Society Expands Operations in Southfield, Michigan and Held 3rd African Nigeria Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The IEOM Society, an international organization of industrial engineers and operation management professionals, has expanded its offices in Southfield, Michigan. IEOM Society has experienced significant growth in the past 10 years. This has necessitated the need for additional office space to serve our growing corporate, academic, and student international membership. The expanded office facilities will provide space for professional training and development for our members.

The IEOM Society hired an Associate Operations Manager – Ahmad Mahir Faysal. He will be responsible for the coordination and management of international conference activities. Mr. Faysal earned a BS in Civil Engineering from University of Asia Pacific, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He will also work closely with our Operations Manager, Dr. Taufqui Islam, and Professor Don Reimer, Director, of Membership and Student Chapter Development. Mr. Faysal said, “He welcomed the opportunity to be part of an international professional organization. IEOM Society is growing around the globe and I look forward to growing with it.” IEOM Society Operations Manager Dr. Islam said, “Bringing an Associate Operations Manager into the team was a much-needed step at this time.” The new office includes working space for several student interns. IEOM Society also employs part-time students to assist with various conference-related activities.

As part of the IEOM Society’s expanded global activities, our 4th African conference was held in Nsukka, Nigeria. The event was held virtually with Dr. Paul Ozor of the University of Nigeria serving as the conference chair. More than 33 countries were participating in the conference. Attendees from industry and academia participated in keynote presentations, and technical parallel sessions.

The IEOM Society is a premier organization of professionals who are committed to enhancing the use and implementation of industrial engineering to increase operational effectiveness and productivity around the world. It operates in more than 100 countries of which many are considered underdeveloped. As a student-centered organization, we have nearly 170 chapters in 55 countries. As a result of our intense commitment to student learning and development, this activity provides an opportunity to build leadership skills and interact with industry and other students globally.

Contact: Donald Reimer

Director of Communications

IEOM Society International

Southfield, Michigan, USA

313/300-4950

donreimer@ieomsociety.org 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.