IFC – World Bank Group and African Development Bank join Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network

The organizations are among world’s largest issuers of social bonds

4,000+ bonds from 40+ issuers now part of platform designed to improve sustainable bond transparency

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the addition of two of the world’s largest issuers of social bonds to Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, a global and publicly available platform designed to improve transparency in the market for green, social and sustainability bonds. The bonds added by International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group focused on the private sector in emerging markets and the African Development Bank include bonds intended to raise funds to manage issues in developing countries following the Covid-19 pandemic.

By adding their bonds to the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, issuers are provided an opportunity to bring attention to their efforts and attract investors.

“Social bonds offer an avenue for underserved communities in emerging markets to access vital capital for healthcare and sustaining jobs, women and small business owners, and economic recovery,” said Tom Ceusters, IFC Director, Treasury Market Operations. “Amid the current crisis and as investor demand for impact beyond yield rises, IFC is expanding its social bonds program. We are very proud to join Nasdaq’s Sustainable Bond Network.”

Since the launch of Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network in December last year, more than 40 issuers from 10 countries have added over 4,000 bonds to the platform, including issuers such as the Nordic Investment Bank, HSBC and Fannie Mae. To further improve the user experience, Nasdaq plans to add new functionality, including a brand new user portal to make it easier for investors to compare bonds and gain insights into the impact of their investments, in July.

“With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, providing visibility for issuers looking to raise funds to mitigate the effects has become even more important, and we believe the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network to provide valuable support here,” said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, Head of European Debt Listings and Sustainable Bonds at Nasdaq. “We are glad to see the interest for the platform continue to grow among both issuers and investors and look forward to keep expanding the offering with new functionality in the near future.”

Nasdaq continues to showcase its global commitment to sustainability across its business, another recent example being the recent launch of ESG Footprint , a service to help investors track the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact of their portfolios and individual securities based on variety of parameters. Read more about Nasdaq´s sustainability efforts at www.nasdaq.com/sustainability

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

About IFC – World Bank Group

IFC—a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. IFC works in more than 100 countries, using its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2019, IFC invested more than $19 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org

About African Development Bank Group

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group is the premier development finance institution in Africa with a mandate to spur sustainable economic development and social progress in the continent, thereby contributing to poverty reduction. The Bank Group achieves this objective by mobilizing and allocating resources for investment in the continent; and providing policy advice and technical assistance to support development efforts. The African Development Bank’s authorized capital of around USD 208 billion is subscribed to by 81 member countries made up of 54 African countries and 27 non-African countries. For more information, visit www.afdb.org

