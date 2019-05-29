iFlipd Announces Launch of Video Game Pay-As-You-Go Option

Weekly textbook rental company brings flexible payment model to video games

PORTLAND, Ore., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iFlipd announced the launch of its innovative pay-as-you-go video game rental service today. The industry’s first pay-as-you-go model empowers customers to break up the cost of video games and only pay for the weeks they really want them. iFlipd already has over 100,000 students registered using the same platform and payment model nationwide for pay-as-you-go textbooks.

“The video game industry has been due for a shake-up for some time now. Paying $60 upfront for a game that you might only play a few times—or not enjoy minutes after you start playing—is outdated.” said Kati Radziwon, iFlipd CEO and Founder. “Bringing our model of a low weekly rate with the option to own to video games was a natural fit. Students already love the flexibility and savings for textbooks, so we’re really excited to offer the same for games.”

iFlipd’s weekly pricing for video games starts at $2 per week and allows users to “try before they buy” Shipping is free on orders and returns. Every weekly rental has the option to own by simply keeping the game for as many weeks as it takes to reach the list price.

About iFlipd

iFlipd is the first weekly textbook and video game rental platform that allows students to pay for only the weeks they really need the media. With a first of its kind pay-as-you-go model, students are empowered to break up the traditional cost of textbooks and video games into manageable payments with flexible terms. For more information please visit: www.iflipd.com

