iFresh Granted Extension by NASDAQ to Regain Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq:IFMK), a leading Asian/Chinese grocery supermarket chain on the east coast of U.S., announced today that it received notification from the Listing Qualifications department of The NASDAQ Stock Market, that the staff has determined to grant the Company an extension until July 30, 2019 to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5620(a) by holding an annual meeting of shareholders on or before that date. If the company does not satisfy these terms, NASDAQ will provide written notification to the Company that its securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the determination to a NASDAQ Hearings Panel. The company has previously filed a definitive proxy statement to hold an annual meeting of the shareholders on July 30, 2019 and fully intends to hold the meeting by the due date, and otherwise remain in compliance with NASDAQ rules and regulations.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With ten retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

