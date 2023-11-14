GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with Co Print, the creator of the multi-filament module which has achieved amazing awards. IGadgets has been engaged to help this original start-up market their ChromaSet.

In the fast-evolving world of 3D printing, enthusiasts and professionals alike are constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance their printing experience. Enter ChromaSet, a game-changing all-in-one solution designed to elevate your 3D printing process to new heights. Let’s delve into the features and components that make ChromaSet the go-to choice for upgrading and enhancing your 3D printing endeavors.

Upgradeable, Compatible, Modular: The Core Objectives

ChromaSet stands out with three core objectives that shape its identity in the 3D printing landscape:

Upgradeable: Offering a genuine boost for your existing 3D printer, ChromaSet ensures that your machine stays at the forefront of technology. With the ability to customize and upgrade, your printer evolves with your needs.

Compatible: Seamlessly fitting with almost every 3D printer on the market, ChromaSet eliminates compatibility concerns. Its universal design ensures that you can integrate it effortlessly into your current setup, irrespective of the brand or model.

Modular: ChromaSet empowers users to customize their purchase based on specific needs.

The ChromaPad, ChromaHead, and ChromaHotend components, along with additional modules like ECM (Extended Chroma Module), KCM and CX-1 Extruder, can be combined to create a tailored solution for your unique printing requirements.

ChromaPad: The Heart of the ChromaSet Ecosystem

At the core of ChromaSet lies ChromaPad, a 7-inch capacitive touch screen equipped with a powerful AmlogicS905X3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB ROM. Its ergonomic design conceals a high-performance tool, boasting 5GHz WiFi support and an impressive Antutu score of 75,000. ChromaPad, running the innovative Klipper-based ChromaScreen software, excels in color, material, speed, and control.

ChromaPad’s versatility extends to its compatibility with popular printers supporting Klipper software. The ChromaScreen Setup Wizard ensures hassle-free upgrades, and its diverse set of connections simplifies the integration of additional tools, maximizing your printer’s potential.

ChromaHead: Precision in Multi-Filament 3D Printing

ChromaHead, the second component in the ChromaSet arsenal, is designed to address the challenges of multi-filament 3D printing. Powered by a robust servo motor and supported by a durable Japanese blade, ChromaHead achieves a 99.9% success rate in clean filament cuts. Its compact design and unique rail plug system ensure compatibility across different printer setups, eliminating compatibility issues.

ChromaHead effortlessly manages various printing materials, allowing you to explore a world of colors and materials without limits. Its features make it a perfect match for those seeking speed, precision, compatibility, and exceptional ease of use.

ChromaHotend: Speed and Precision Combined

In collaboration with Phaetus3D, ChromaHotend is the third device in the ChromaSet lineup, specially developed for multi-filament 3D printing. With features like the Direct-dual drive system, high flow, and advanced heating and cooling systems, ChromaHotend elevates any printer to meet the demands of today’s high-speed printing arena without compromising precision.

KCM and ECM Sets: Tailoring to Your Needs

For users already equipped with a Klipper-based 3D printer, the KCM (Klipper Chroma Module) offers all the great features of ChromaPad right out of the box. On the other hand, the ECM (Extended Chroma Module) allows you to increase your extruder limits, adding up to four extruders via USB. Whether you choose ChromaSet or KCM Set, integration is seamless, expanding your color and material options.

CX-1 Extruder

A compact yet powerful member of ChromaSet, the CX-1 Extruder has been engineered with Titanium gears, a dual-drive system, and high-torque features. These specifications ensure robust grip and pushing force for the smooth movement of the filament.

The ChromaSet Experience: Elevate Your Printing

ChromaSet is not just a collection of products; it’s a comprehensive ecosystem that transforms your 3D printing journey. The modular nature of ChromaSet allows you to start small and expand gradually, ensuring that each component enhances your printing experience. The ChromaSet compatibility wizard and dedicated support team make the transition smooth, even for newcomers to the 3D printing community.

As the 3D printing industry continues to grow, ChromaSet emerges as a beacon of innovation, filling the gaps in compatibility and modularity. Upgrade your old printers, meet the demands of multi-filament printing, and experience a new era in 3D printing with ChromaSet – where each piece is meaningful on its own, but together, they create a magnificent puzzle of limitless possibilities.

