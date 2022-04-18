Breaking News
iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference: Company Executives Present Live on April 21st

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference on April 21st.  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on publicly traded technology companies.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3vnqKPO

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with company management.  

NEW CONFERENCE FEATURE: Ability to schedule 1×1 meetings with presenting companies’ management.

“We are delighted to host the iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference and provide a unique opportunity for this sector to more broadly engage and communicate their strategies with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

April 21st Presentations

Eastern
Time (ET)		 Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Play Magnus AS OTCQX: PMGMF | Euronext Growth Oslo: PMG
11:00 AM Fandifi Technology Corp. OTCQB: FDMSF | CSE: FDM
11:30 AM Good Gaming Inc. OTCQB: GMER
12:00 PM FansUnite Entertainment Inc. OTCQX: FUNFF | CSE: FANS
12:30 PM Rivalry Corp. OTCQX: RVLCF | TSXV: RVLY
1:00 PM G5 Entertainment AB OTCQX: GENTF | Nasdaq Stockholm: G5EN
1:30 PM OverActive Media Corp. OTCQB: OAMCF | TSXV: OAM
2:00 PM Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. Pink: SWMIF | CSE: SWRM
2:30 PM GameLancer Gaming Corp OTCQB: WDRGF | CSE: WDR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 

