IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Sales to Rise at 17.2% CAGR Through 2033 Amid Rising Applications in USPs, Wind Turbines, and Electric Vehicles

New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market size is set to reach US$ 4.0 billion in 2023. Total IGBT and SJMOSFET demand will rise at 17.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. By the end of 2033, the market is forecast to reach a revenue of US$ 19.3 Billion.

Rising applications across diverse industries is driving IGBT and super junction MOSFET demand. Increasing production and usage of inverters, UPSs, and chargers/converters will boost market.

Insulated gate bipolar transistors find applications in consumer appliances, PV inverters, and UPSs. IGBTs provide features such as high operating voltage and high current. Hence, they find applications in induction cookers and motor drives.

Super junction MOSFETs are generally used in charging applications. For instance, MagnaChip’s SJOMSFETs are widely used in electrical vehicle chargers. Various SJMOSFETs find application in lighting, solar micro-inverters, and adaptors.

Growing demand for USPs, chargers, converters, etc. will boost IGBT and SJMOSFET market. Rising need for high-voltage operating devices will also foster IGBT and SJMOSFET sales.

Increasing popularity of electric vehicles will elevate IGBT and super junction MOSFET demand. Besides this, adoption of smart grids will create ample opportunities for manufacturers. Leading manufacturers are introducing compact and high-efficient solutions. this will help them to increase sales.

Key Takeaways from IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Report:

Global IGBT and super junction MOSFET sales are set to rise at 17.2% CAGR through 2033.

By product type, IGBT segment will expand at 17.1% CAGR during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. By application, USP segment will generate lucrative revenues over the next ten years.

The USA IGBT and super junction MOSFET market will progress at 15.9% CAGR .

. IGBT and super junction MOSFET demand across China is set to surge at 18.1% CAGR .

. Japan’s IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is slated to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2033.

“Rising focus on higher energy efficiency will boost IGBT & super junction MOSFET sales. Besides this, increasing penetration of electric vehicles will bode well for the market.” Says a lead Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Key players in the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market are Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Onsemi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, and STMicroelectronics N.V.

These players are developing new advanced solutions to meet end user demand. Further, they adopt merger & acquisition strategy to expand their footprint.

For instance,

In November 2022, a new single IGBT power module for 1500 V inverters was developed by Infineon Technologies.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET based on

Product Type (IGBT (Discrete IGBT and IGBT Module) and SJMOSFET (Discrete Super Junction MOSFET and Super Junction MOSFET Module)

(IGBT (Discrete IGBT and IGBT Module) and SJMOSFET (Discrete Super Junction MOSFET and Super Junction MOSFET Module) Applications (IGBT (UPS, Wind Turbines, PV Inverters, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications and EV/HEV) and SJMOSFET (UPS, Wind Turbines, PV Inverters, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters/ Adapters /Chargers, Lighting and Others (Servers, Networking Equipment))

(IGBT (UPS, Wind Turbines, PV Inverters, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications and EV/HEV) and SJMOSFET (UPS, Wind Turbines, PV Inverters, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters/ Adapters /Chargers, Lighting and Others (Servers, Networking Equipment)) By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

