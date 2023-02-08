POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) (“IGC” or the “Company”) today announces that Ram Mukunda, CEO, and Claudia Grimaldi, PFO, will be featured in an investor webinar hosted by Radius Research on Friday, Feb. 10, at 12:30 p.m. ET. They will discuss the Company’s Phase 2 trial for its drug candidate IGC-AD1 in treating agitation in dementia patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and will participate in a question and answer session.

Investors can register for the webinar at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2516753795488/WN_D5lza7ihQd6SUJEi0ay5_Q

About IGC

IGC develops advanced cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s disease, period cramps (dysmenorrhea), premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and chronic pain. The Company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease, IGC-AD1 and TGR-63, that have demonstrated in Alzheimer’s cell lines the potential to be effective in suppressing or ameliorating key hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease such as plaques and tangles. IGC-AD1 is a low-dose tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based formulation that is currently in a 146-person Phase 2B safety and efficacy clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05543681). The Company also markets two wellness brands, Holief and Sunday Seltzer. Holief targets women experiencing premenstrual syndrome and menstrual cramps and Sunday Seltzer is a lifestyle hemp-infused energy beverage brand. The Company has historically operated an infrastructure segment based in India. The Company is headquartered in Maryland, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC’s expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company’s failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company’s products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required; general economic conditions that are less favourable than expected, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the FDA’s general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. IGC incorporates by reference the human trial disclosures and Risk Factors identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 23, 2022, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

Walter Frank

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com