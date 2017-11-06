IGE+XAO: Monthly statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital (on 31 October 2017)

IGE+XAO

Société Anonyme with capital of 5,497,030 euros

Head office : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac

31770 COLOMIERS

338 514 987 RCS Toulouse

Regulated information

Monthly statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital (on 31 October 2017)

In accordance with the article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and with the article 223-16 of the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) General Rule.

Toulouse, 6 November 2017

Total number of shares composing the registered capital: 1,427,800

Total number of voting rights:

Gross (1): 1,821,433

Net (2): 1,695,605

(1) In conformity with the article 223-11 of the AMF General Rule, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the whole shares composing the registered capital.

(2) The net total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the whole shares composing the registered capital after deduction of the shares without voting right (in particular treasury shares).

The following threshold crossing statutory obligation is added to the legal thresholds: Any natural person or legal entity, acting alone or jointly, who would hold, directly or indirectly, through one or several legal entities he controls according to the article L.233-3 of the French Commercial Code, a number of shares or voting rights representing two (2) percent of the capital or of the company voting rights or any multiple of this percentage and even if this percentage is superior to the 5% legal threshold, will have to notify to the company by registered letter sent to the head office the total number of shares or voting rights he holds within 15 days beginning from the day one the threshold is exceeded.

ABOUT THE IGE+XAO GROUP

For over 31 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help manufacturers in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called “Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation”. IGE+XAO has built a range of Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation software designed for all the manufacturers. IGE+XAO employs 385 people around the world at 33 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 88,595 licences distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com

IGE+XAO GROUP CONTACTS

IGE+XAO Group, 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90312 – 31773 Colomiers cedex – France

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37 – www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – ISIN FR 0000030827

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index

Analysts/ Investors contact: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group): +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 02

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aa9cc5a-6d45-4b50-bcdb-d2278ce1b2ba