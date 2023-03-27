MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

In connection with the earnings release, IGM’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed by clicking the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ud83kix8 and will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing and delivering a new class of medicines to treat patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s pipeline of clinical and preclinical assets is based on the IgM antibody, which has 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies with only 2 binding sites. The Company also has an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against oncology and immunology and inflammation targets. For more information, please visit www.igmbio.com.

Contact

Argot Partners

David Pitts

212-600-1902

igmbio@argotpartners.com