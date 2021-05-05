Breaking News
Igourmet.com Collaborates with Renowned Cheese Experts Laura Werlin and Janet Fletcher to Support a Four-Part Virtual Tasting Series

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Igourmet.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH), today announced a collaboration with cheese experts Laura Werlin and Janet Fletcher on a four-part series of virtual tastings showcasing American artisan cheeses with premier California wines. Werlin and Fletcher’s Cheese O’Clock tastings have drawn an enthusiastic consumer audience over the past year as online social experiences have grown in popularity.

Featuring igourmet cheese collections exclusively curated for Cheese O’Clock by Werlin and Fletcher, these virtual events are an engaging and entertaining way to gather with family, friends, or coworkers to connect, learn, and discover new products, while supporting cheesemakers and wineries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every Thursday in May, at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET, the renowned cheese experts host an hour-long Zoom tasting with cheesemaker and winery guests around a unique theme.

Holy Cow on May 6 will feature cow’s milk cheeses from burrata to traditional cheddar, with sparkling wines from Gloria Ferrer.

Old New Borrowed Blue on May 13 will highlight four artisan cheeses from across the U.S., with wines from Chappellet.

East Meets West on May 20 will focus on East Coast and West Coast cheese traditions, with wines from Frog’s Leap.

All in the Family will showcase exceptional cheeses from four family-owned creameries, with wines from Stonestreet.

“We are excited to celebrate American Cheese Month on Cheese O’Clock in May,” say Werlin and Fletcher, “and we are delighted to partner with igourmet on the Cheese O’Clock collections.”

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Innovative Food Holdings (Ticker: IVFH): has built a leading D2C ecommerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs. Wholly owned D2C brands on the platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein. 

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronit Wallerstein Andrew M. Berger
Investor Relations Managing Director
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(718) 645-1755 (216) 464-6400
[email protected] [email protected]

